Stars goalie prospect Tiefensee 'on a good path' with guidance from Bishop

Will continue development in Germany after working with former NHLer

Tiefensee DevCamp24_159

© Dallas Stars

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Texas is a long way from Germany for Dallas Stars goalie prospect Arno Tiefensee, not only in the geographic sense but also in the physical sense.

“It’s hot out here, not used to that heat as a European,” the 22-year-old said during Stars development camp last month.

Selected by Dallas in the fifth round (No. 157) of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-4 native of Weibwasser, Germany has established himself as the No. 1 goalie for Mannheim of Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the top professional league in his home country. Last season, he was 19-13-0 with a 2.43 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and one shutout in 32 games.

As part of the Stars organization, Tiefensee has had access to useful insight from one of the NHL’s former top goalies in Ben Bishop, now a player development coordinator for Dallas after retiring at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“I got to go over to Germany last year and watch him play," Bishop said of Tiefensee. "He had a really good season. He’s taking his steps each year.

"His size and the way that he handles his body, he’s very square to the shooter and a lot of pucks hit him. That’s a good thing for a goalie. He’s got all the tools [for NHL success], it’s just about sharpening them.”

Which is part of the benefit Tiefensee got from attending development camp, taking a lot of time working on his game with Bishop and Dallas goaltending coaches.

“We talked about a couple of things, like puck-handling, looking for pucks better," Tiefensee said. "They gave me a couple of great tips. Bishop too, he’s been around the game for a lot of years now ... so he’s got great tips as well.”

Tiefensee DevCamp24_19

© Dallas Stars

With Jake Oettinger set as the Stars’ top goalie for the foreseeable future, Dallas has the benefit of letting Tiefensee develop in Germany before thinking about moving him to North America to get used to the smaller ice surfaces.

“Usually, goalies are a little bit longer before they kind of figure it out and are ready for the NHL," Bishop said. "He’s on a good path right now.

“You’ve got to remember all these kids are still really young. You think about them, ‘Oh, they’ve been here a few years,’ but they’re still young. They still have a long way to go.

"You’ve got to be patient with them, especially with the goaltending. It takes a while to learn the game and learn what works for you and learn all the tricks of the trade.”

Related Content

3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

Inside look at Dallas Stars

Stars 'might be a little bit better than we were last year at this time,' GM says

Latest News

Goalie virtual reality tool highlights Fanatics Fest NYC

NHL EDGE stats for Montreal Canadiens

Panthers expecting defenseman prospect Hovorka to take 'big step'

3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2024-25

Rempe taking in, enjoying 'pretty special' popularity with Rangers fan base

Inside look at Montreal Canadiens

Zito gives Stanley Cup the full Milwaukee experience, including frozen custard

NHL Top Players: Top 20 wings

Getzlaf joins NHL Department of Player Safety

Leger dies at 83, former NHL executive spent 6 decades in hockey

Matthews has ‘my full support’ as Maple Leafs captain, Tavares says

Matthews, Lundqvist among participants at Fanatics Fest NYC

Matthews joins long list of Maple Leafs greats to be captain

Matthews named Maple Leafs captain, replaces Tavares

List of NHL captains

Summer with Stanley blog