Merzlikins gets No. 13 tattoo in memory of Gaudreau 

Teammates played together for 2 seasons in Columbus

Elvis Gaudreau tattoo

© Getty Images/ scarberry__tattooz

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Elvis Merzlikins marked the one-year anniversary of Johnny Gaudreau’s passing in a touching way.

The Columbus Blue Jackets goalie got a tattoo of Gaudreau’s No. 13 on his pinky finger to honor the late forward.

On Aug. 29, 2024, Johnny and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were tragically killed when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey.

Merzlikins and Gaudreau played together for two seasons with the Blue Jackets.

The veteran goalie has honored his late friend all year by wearing a goalie mask with the No. 13 painted on the bottom.

In March, Merzlikins and his wife, Aleksandra, named their baby boy “Jaxon John” after Gaudreau.

The Blue Jackets also posted a video tribute to the brothers to honor the one-year anniversary.

