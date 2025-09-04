Swayman 'in a great spot' entering Bruins training camp

BOSTON – One year ago, so much was in question in Jeremy Swayman’s world. He was facing down the prospect of missing some, if not all, of training camp, with his contract situation unsettled and his position with the Boston Bruins uncertain.

It would ultimately take until just two days before the season opener for Swayman and the team to agree on a new deal, one worth $66 million over eight years, a process that was rife with turmoil that spilled out into the public.

So it made sense that a question about the upcoming training camp wasn’t even finished before Swayman jumped in, chuckling: “So excited,” he said.

“It’s an extremely important time of the year,” he said on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena. “If I didn’t have that experience, I probably wouldn’t understand the importance of it. So yeah, this definitely allowed me to prepare a little bit differently come training camp time – and looking forward to it.

“And that’s something I’ve really rallied behind is being in this locker room, just [exuding] love to everyone because I missed them at this time of year last year.”

Training camp – and, beyond that, the 2025-26 season – marks a chance for a reset for Swayman, a chance for him to rebound into the goalie who took the Stanley Cup Playoffs by storm in 2024, leading the Bruins to go all in on the young goalie and trade away Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark.

“Really excited,” Swayman said. “Been waiting a long time for this.”

This, it seems, is a new start, a refreshed take on being the No. 1 goalie that the Bruins can rely on for now and for the future. It’s a process which kicked off this summer with a statement-making performance at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championships, in which Swayman went 7-0 with a 1.69 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage, including a shutout in the gold medal game against Switzerland, crediting the playoff-like experience for allowing him to get back to his game and his roots.

Asked what he changed this summer, Swayman said, “Everything.”