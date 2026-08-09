NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Hemming, Taylor could make impact this season
© Dallas Stars
1. Emil Hemming, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 29 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Texas (AHL): 5 GP, 0-0-0; Barrie (OHL): 46 GP, 26-37-63
The 20-year-old got a taste of the American Hockey League with Texas after finishing his second season in the Ontario Hockey League. Hemming (6-foot-2, 211 pounds) also had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 21 OHL playoff games for Barrie, which advanced to the championship before losing to Kitchener in four games.
“He had a good year. He really took off in the second half and in the playoffs he was outstanding,” Stars assistant general manager/player personnel Rich Peverley said. “He has all the physical tools.
“You never know where kids could be in their development -- it depends on how their summers go, how strong they are. It’s a big learning curve to go from junior straight to the NHL. Most kids need time in the American league, and he’s a player who can benefit from that.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Cameron Schmidt, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 94 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Vancouver (WHL): 39 GP, 27-33-60; Seattle (WHL): 33 GP, 24-16-40
The 19-year-old (5-7, 154) led the Western Hockey League with 51 goals and was third with 100 points. In May, Schmidt was acquired by Victoria (WHL), where he’ll play this season, from Seattle.
“He’s an amazing scorer,” Peverley said. “He played in the (World Junior) Summer Showcase and hopefully he has a chance to make the (IIHF) World Junior team for Canada. “He has first-round talent. Obviously, his size has always been a factor, but he’s dynamic, he can shoot and he’s a player who has a lot of potential. It’s just going to take steps along the way.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
© Dallas Stars
3. Tristan Bertucci, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 61 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Texas (AHL): 63 GP, 5-19-24
Bertucci (6-2, 191) had some growing pains coming to the AHL from juniors (he played for Barrie in the OHL in 2024-25). The Stars want the 21-year-old to get stronger, but there is plenty of upside.
“He has good size, he can really move and is a great puck distributor,” Peverley said. “He had some ups and downs over the course of the year, but generally had some really good games. He’s hopefully not too far away.
“Some of these kids, after their first year, they take off. I’m hoping for Tristan it’s the same. Great young player, great kid and he’s not that far off.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
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4. Jakub Vanecek, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 59 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Tri-City (WHL): 59 GP, 14-21-35
The 18-year-old was high on the Stars’ wish list in this year’s draft. Vanecek (6-2, 194), who had five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games for Czechia at the 2025-26 IIHF World Junior U-18 Championship, will play for Tri-City this season. He’s committed to play for Western Michigan beginning in 2027-28.
“He’s a big kid who can move. We have high hopes for him,” Peverley said. “He’s a player we thought maybe would go mid-first, second (round). We got him in the second and we’re pretty happy with lots of potential, for sure.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
© Dallas Stars
5. Trey Taylor, D
How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent on March 24, 2025
2025-26 season: Texas (AHL): 70 GP, 8-18-26
The Stars signed Taylor (6-2, 196) out of Clarkson University, where the 24-year-old had 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 39 games as a junior. In 2024-25, he was a top-four defenseman for Texas in the Calder Cup Playoffs and had six points (one goal, six assists) in 14 games.
“He’s an elite skater and he has good size, moves the puck really well and is smart,” Peverley said. “I think he’s a guy who has a lot of potential to play in the NHL. He has some physical attributes that make him able to do that. He’s definitely on the radar. He has a chance.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season