Top prospects for Dallas Stars

1. Emil Hemming, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 29 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Texas (AHL): 5 GP, 0-0-0; Barrie (OHL): 46 GP, 26-37-63

The 20-year-old got a taste of the American Hockey League with Texas after finishing his second season in the Ontario Hockey League. Hemming (6-foot-2, 211 pounds) also had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 21 OHL playoff games for Barrie, which advanced to the championship before losing to Kitchener in four games.

“He had a good year. He really took off in the second half and in the playoffs he was outstanding,” Stars assistant general manager/player personnel Rich Peverley said. “He has all the physical tools.

“You never know where kids could be in their development -- it depends on how their summers go, how strong they are. It’s a big learning curve to go from junior straight to the NHL. Most kids need time in the American league, and he’s a player who can benefit from that.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season