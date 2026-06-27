McKenna arrives in Toronto after being No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

TORONTO -- Gavin McKenna arrived in his new home Saturday, but it was not the first time the 18-year-old forward, who was selected No. 1 by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday, has been here.

Many minor hockey tournaments over the years brought him to town, he said, but this time meant much more.

"Just excitement," McKenna said. "Last night was a crazy night, I was so excited the whole night and just a lot of energy, but yeah, Toronto is an amazing place. They love their sports, love their hockey team and have so many passionate fans.

"I'm excited, and even when I've been in the city before I was drafted, people were coming up to me and asking for photos. I'm excited to meet all these people and get comfortable in the city."