NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Danielson, Brandsegg-Nygard could contribute this season; Augustine expected to play in AHL
© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Trey Augustine, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 41 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Grand Rapids (AHL): 2 GP, 0-2-0, 3.39 GAA, .878 SV%; Michigan State (NCAA): 34 GP, 24-9-1, 2.11 GAA, .929 SV%
Augustine is a big reason the Red Wings traded goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for a first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2026 NHL Draft, which they used to select forward JP Hurlbert.
“We wouldn’t have traded Sebastian had we not been comfortable with the depth that we have in goal,” said Steve Yzerman, who was general manager at the time and will become senior adviser to owner Chris Ilitch after a successor is named.
Augustine helped the United States win gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2024 and 2025. Each of the past two seasons at Michigan State, he was named the Big Ten’s best goalie, and last season, he was one of 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top men’s player in the NCAA.
The 21-year-old (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) is expected to compete with goalie prospect Michal Postava with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
2. Carter Bear, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 13 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Everett (WHL): 53 GP, 36-41-77
Bear is expected to play in Grand Rapids after helping Everett win the Western Hockey League last season.
“Obviously, it’s pro now,” the 19-year-said. “That’s a whole new level of hockey, way different than junior. It’s faster. You’ve got to be smarter and stronger.”
At development camp last month, Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said it would be important for Bear (6-0, 186) to have a good summer in the gym.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
3. JP Hurlbert, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Kamloops (WHL): 68 GP, 42-55-97
The 18-year-old (6-0, 183) will play at the University of Michigan after leading WHL rookies in goals and points last season.
Not only is Ann Arbor near Detroit, but Michigan’s coach is Brandon Naurato, who spent 2018-21 as Red Wings player development consultant before joining the coaching staff at his alma mater.
“I have high standards for myself,” Hurlbert said. “I know what I’m capable of and (need) to keep improving all aspects of my game to make the NHL. … I think the way (Naurato) thinks offense and can help develop talent is world class, and I’m just super excited to go there and learn from him.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2029-30
4. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Detroit (NHL): 14 GP, 0-1-1; Grand Rapids (AHL): 60 GP, 20-24-44
The 20-year-old (6-1, 204) made the Red Wings roster out of training camp last season. After he had one assist in nine games, he was sent to the AHL. He had no points in five games in two NHL stints late in the season.
But he produced for Grand Rapids in the regular season and felt he made progress.
“I’m getting more and more comfortable with the puck and keeping a guy on you while you have the puck,” he said late in the regular season. “Also just getting used to the tempo (in the NHL) too. Everything goes so much faster than I’m used to.”
Brandsegg-Nygard had eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games for Grand Rapids. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in five games for Norway at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, including an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against Canada in the bronze medal game, helping his country win at medal at Worlds for the first time.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Nate Danielson, C
How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Detroit (NHL): 28 GP, 2-5-7; Grand Rapids (AHL): 18 GP, 3-12-15
The 21-year-old (6-2, 195) got his first taste of the NHL last season, playing for the Red Wings from Nov. 9-Jan. 3. After returning to Grand Rapids, he sustained a lower-body injury Feb. 18 and missed the rest of the season.
He’s expected to ready for training camp, and there might be opportunity at center in Detroit. Dylan Larkin, the Red Wings captain and No. 1 center, has requested a trade.
Projected NHL arrival: This season