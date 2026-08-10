Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

1. Trey Augustine, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 41 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Grand Rapids (AHL): 2 GP, 0-2-0, 3.39 GAA, .878 SV%; Michigan State (NCAA): 34 GP, 24-9-1, 2.11 GAA, .929 SV%

Augustine is a big reason the Red Wings traded goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for a first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2026 NHL Draft, which they used to select forward JP Hurlbert.

“We wouldn’t have traded Sebastian had we not been comfortable with the depth that we have in goal,” said Steve Yzerman, who was general manager at the time and will become senior adviser to owner Chris Ilitch after a successor is named.

Augustine helped the United States win gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2024 and 2025. Each of the past two seasons at Michigan State, he was named the Big Ten’s best goalie, and last season, he was one of 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top men’s player in the NCAA.

The 21-year-old (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) is expected to compete with goalie prospect Michal Postava with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29