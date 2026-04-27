3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Mammoth, Game 4 of Western Conference 1st Round

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Vegas Golden Knights feel confident entering Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round even though they've lost two straight and fallen behind in the series.

If they defeat the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Monday, they'll tie the series 2-2 and have a chance to take a 3-2 lead at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Game 5 on Wednesday.

"Obviously, we're down in the series, so we'd rather be up," Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "But I think we have a lot of guys that are veteran guys that have been through long playoff series in here, and you know how it works. It's a seven-game series for a reason. We've just got to make sure we take care of the next one, then we go home and reset."

The Golden Knights got it done in the same situation in the first round last year. After losing Games 2 and 3 to the Minnesota Wild to fall behind 2-1, they won three in a row and took the series in six.

"This is what playoff hockey's all about," Hanifin said. "It's about playing in these crunch-time moments and dealing with some adversity. It's not always going to go your way, so it's a good opportunity for us to bounce back and get some momentum back."

The Mammoth stayed even-keeled when they entered the series as underdogs making their first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance and when they lost Game 1 on the road. Now they must do it after two straight wins with expectations rising at home.

If they defeat the Golden Knights, they will have a chance to eliminate them on their own ice in Game 5.

"They're a veteran team," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "We already said that, but in our room, we have a lot of veterans as well. A lot of guys have been there, done that, so it's important to stay even-keeled, not just when you have adversity or challenge, but when you have success as well. ...

"Obviously, there's a good team on the other side, and they will have their moment. They will have their push. We need to have ours, and we need to be able to respond as quick as possible."