Svechnikov's OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens in Game 3 of East Final

Hutson tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 4:43 of the second period. He worked a continuous give-and-go with Cole Caufield before finishing past the left pad of Andersen on what turned into a 2-on-1 rush.

“You need everything working against a team like that,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “I don’t think you can just rely on the power play. You’ve got to defend when it’s time to defend, which I don’t think, especially in that first period, I don’t think we did a great job defending. You’re at this stage right now, you have to put it all together. Execution is part of that, you know, jam is part of that.

“There’s not one thing. We’ve just got to put it all together. I know we can. We didn’t expect this to be easy, and we’re OK with that.”

Noah Dobson appeared to give Montreal a 3-2 lead at 8:28 of the third period, but Carolina successfully challenged that Caufield was offside prior to the goal.

Nick Suzuki then had a chance to win it on a breakaway 35 seconds into overtime, but he shot wide of the net. Matheson hit the crossbar 25 seconds later.

“We’re two shots away from being up 3-0 in the series,” Matheson said. “So, I think it would be easy to possibly let yourself listen to the noise, but at the end of the day, we need to get four wins. And we’ve got a great opportunity to come back here in our building and get a win in Game 4 and see what happens.”

NOTES: The Hurricanes are the fourth team in NHL history to win at least their first five overtime games in a single postseason. The 2023 Florida Panthers and the 2003 Mighty Ducks of Anaheim each won their first seven overtime games, and the 2011 San Jose Sharks won their first five overtime games. ... Hutson has 15 (three goals, 12 assists) in 17 playoff games. He is the fourth defenseman in Canadiens history to get at least 15 points in a single postseason, joining Larry Robinson (three times, including 21 in 1978), Chris Chelios (19 in 1989) and J.C. Tremblay (17 in 1971).