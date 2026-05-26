Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ MTL – 8:28 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Carolina

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Montreal

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Montreal’s Cole Caufield preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Noah Dobson’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 12:01 (7:59 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Golden Knights not taking anything for granted entering Game 4 of West Final

Avalanche embracing ‘our most difficult challenge’ trailing 3-0 entering Game 4

Coghlan, Korczak making most of 1st Stanley Cup Playoff run with Golden Knights

MacKinnon's status uncertain with Avalanche season on brink in Western Final

Bam Adebayo clarifies NHL fandom after Game 3

3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Canadiens, Game 3 of Eastern Final

Hutson 'good to go' for Canadiens in Game 3 of Eastern Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Iginla, Reid among top NHL prospects competing at Memorial Cup

NHL EDGE stats behind Golden Knights’ success under Tortorella 

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Avalanche comeback in Western Final improbable, but not impossible

Domi has 'complications' after surgery, out indefinitely for Maple Leafs

Stone returns from injury, sparks Golden Knights to Game 3 comeback win in Western Final

Golden Knights complete improbable comeback in Game 3 of West Final

Makar’s return not enough, Avalanche pushed to brink in Game 3 of Western Final

Golden Knights erase 3-goal deficit, on verge of sweeping Avalanche in Western Final

Color of Hockey: Lin compared to top NHL defensemen heading into 2026 Draft