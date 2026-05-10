3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
Vegas seeks 3-1 series lead without Stone; McTavish back, Gudas could return for Anaheim
© Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images
ANAHEIM -- The Vegas Golden Knights will try to win their fourth straight road playoff game and take a commanding lead in the Western Conference Second Round at Honda Center on Sunday.
The Golden Knights won the final two road games of their first-round series against the Utah Mammoth, including the series-winning Game 6, and took Game 3 here on Friday, 6-2.
In those three games, they have outscored their opponents 16-7, including 11-3 in the past two games.
They will have to do it without captain Mark Stone, who is out for Game 4 with an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the second and third periods of Game 3.
Without Stone in the lineup this season, the Golden Knights were 8-9-5 as opposed to 31-17-12 with him.
Replacing him will be forward Brandon Saad, who hasn't played since a regular-season game at the Colorado Avalanche on April 11.
"Both him and (Reilly Smith), either one is not a bad choice," Vegas coach John Tortorella said. "I thought they have both given us good minutes, 'Saader' gets the call tonight."
The Ducks, who were 3-0 at home before the Game 3 loss on Friday, could get defenseman Radko Gudas back in the lineup; he's a game-time decision after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury.
Also, forward Mason McTavish, a healthy scratch the past two games, will come back to hopefully help a Ducks power play that is 0-for-11 in the series. He had six power-play goals and 11 power-play points in the regular season.
"He's got a great shot, great vision," Gudas said of McTavish. "I think he's going to be a big factor for us. We need him to be humming for us to be successful."
Teams that take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series win the series 90 percent of the time (247 of 275).
When that Game 4, win comes on the road, the team wins 92 percent of the series (151 of 165).
Here are three things to watch in Game 4:
1. Dostal bounce back
Lukas Dostal, who was pulled in Game 3 after allowing three goals in the first period, will be back in net for Anaheim. He was also pulled in Game 5 of the first round after allowing three goals in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers, but was back in Game 6 to help the Ducks win the series.
"He's showed this year or in his career that he can turn the page very quickly," Gudas said of Dostal.
"He's been there for us the whole year. He's been there for us with the (Czechia) National Team in big games and he thrives in these games that are a little more pressure. So, I'm looking forward to seeing him play again."
2. Mitch-a-palooza
Mitch Marner has gone streaking, with five goals in his past two road games, and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past five games. He has 13 points in nine postseason games, matching his total from 13 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner and his linemates Brett Howden, and William Karlsson, who returned to the lineup for Game 1 after being out since Nov. 8, have combined for 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the first three games against Anaheim.
"I always try to be that energizer guy, a guy that goes out and brings a lot of passion and energy to games," Marner said. "And I always want the puck on my tape. I want to try to make plays."
3. Captains' logs
One captain, Gudas of the Ducks, could return to the lineup while the other captain, Stone of Vegas, will be out with a lower-body injury.
Stone played 4:24 of ice time in the first period of Game 3, but didn't play the rest of the game. He will be replaced by Saad, who will be on a line with Tomas Hertl and Keegan Kolesar.
Forward Nic Dowd, who was traded to the Golden Knights from the Washington Capitals on March 5, said Stone leaves a "big void to fill."
"'Stoney' is obviously a huge piece of this team," Dowd said. "I, coming in late in the season, Stoney was out and I think he makes a big difference. But we have guys that can step up and toe the line.
Obviously he's around, and he's going to be there for us, but I think we have plenty of guys in this group that can step up and although it's a big void to fill, I think we can do it as a group."
Gudas has not played since Game 1 of the first round against the Oilers because of a lower-body injury.
His return could be key to the Ducks avoiding falling behind 3-1 in the series.
"It's an important game for sure," coach Joel Quenneville said. "That's definitely a tough hole to dig out of. Whether it's a must-win or it's a game we have to win, it's a game we have to play well, and we have to get better in the series. They all should add up to knowing the importance of today's game.
"As you go deeper in the playoffs as well, the magnification and the importance grows, and that's what makes it so much fun playing playoff hockey."
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Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Akira Schmid, Reilly Smith, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jeffrey Viel
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger, Ian Moore, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Drew Helleson (undisclosed)
Status report
Stone, a forward, will not play after he was injured in the first period of a 6-2 win in Game 3 on Friday. Dorofeyev took Stone's spot on the top line at the morning skate. ... Saad will make his debut in the 2026 playoffs and play his first NHL game since April 11. ... Dostal will start after allowing three goals on nine shots in the first period of Game 3 and being replaced by Husso. … Gudas is a game-time decision after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury; Moore would likely play if Gudas remains out. Moore, a defenseman, has been a healthy scratch the past two games after mainly playing forward the second half of the season. … McTavish will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Harkins, a forward, is a healthy scratch after playing the past two games and scoring an empty-net goal in a 3-1 win in Game 2. ... Helleson, a defenseman, is day to day.