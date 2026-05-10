3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

Here are three things to watch in Game 4:

1. Dostal bounce back

Lukas Dostal, who was pulled in Game 3 after allowing three goals in the first period, will be back in net for Anaheim. He was also pulled in Game 5 of the first round after allowing three goals in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers, but was back in Game 6 to help the Ducks win the series.

"He's showed this year or in his career that he can turn the page very quickly," Gudas said of Dostal.

"He's been there for us the whole year. He's been there for us with the (Czechia) National Team in big games and he thrives in these games that are a little more pressure. So, I'm looking forward to seeing him play again."

2. Mitch-a-palooza

Mitch Marner has gone streaking, with five goals in his past two road games, and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past five games. He has 13 points in nine postseason games, matching his total from 13 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner and his linemates Brett Howden, and William Karlsson, who returned to the lineup for Game 1 after being out since Nov. 8, have combined for 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the first three games against Anaheim.

"I always try to be that energizer guy, a guy that goes out and brings a lot of passion and energy to games," Marner said. "And I always want the puck on my tape. I want to try to make plays."

3. Captains' logs

One captain, Gudas of the Ducks, could return to the lineup while the other captain, Stone of Vegas, will be out with a lower-body injury.

Stone played 4:24 of ice time in the first period of Game 3, but didn't play the rest of the game. He will be replaced by Saad, who will be on a line with Tomas Hertl and Keegan Kolesar.

Forward Nic Dowd, who was traded to the Golden Knights from the Washington Capitals on March 5, said Stone leaves a "big void to fill."

"'Stoney' is obviously a huge piece of this team," Dowd said. "I, coming in late in the season, Stoney was out and I think he makes a big difference. But we have guys that can step up and toe the line.

Obviously he's around, and he's going to be there for us, but I think we have plenty of guys in this group that can step up and although it's a big void to fill, I think we can do it as a group."

Gudas has not played since Game 1 of the first round against the Oilers because of a lower-body injury.

His return could be key to the Ducks avoiding falling behind 3-1 in the series.

"It's an important game for sure," coach Joel Quenneville said. "That's definitely a tough hole to dig out of. Whether it's a must-win or it's a game we have to win, it's a game we have to play well, and we have to get better in the series. They all should add up to knowing the importance of today's game.

"As you go deeper in the playoffs as well, the magnification and the importance grows, and that's what makes it so much fun playing playoff hockey."