Golden Knights’ 4th line contributing early in Western Conference 1st Round

Nic Dowd, who was acquired from the Washington Capitals on March 5, and Cole Smith, who arrived from the Nashville Predators two days earlier, joined forward Colton Sissons to form a line that quickly made a positive impact, even if the three didn’t immediately contribute on the score sheet.

But Sissons had a goal and an assist, Dowd scored and Smith had an assist in the series opener, a 4-2 win here on Sunday.

“It takes a little bit of time (to build chemistry),” Smith said. “But we proved we're starting to come together. We're very similar players, so we read off each other. It's been good.”

What they brought was clear in Game 1 -- a heavy forecheck with plenty of physicality. It’s something the Golden Knights hope will continue Tuesday.

“We stuck to our identity. We played really hard. Forechecked hard,” said Smith, who had a bloodied lip during the game and required stitches. “We can play that heavy style of game and that's something we kind of want to focus on using our size and using that to our advantage.”

Sisson’s goal Sunday at 3:44 of the second period tied it 1-1. He drove hard to the back post and took a backhand pass from Smith before pushing the puck across the goal line.