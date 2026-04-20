Cooley ‘on a mission’ with Mammoth in 1st Stanley Cup Playoff appearance

LAS VEGAS -- Logan Cooley did not ease into his Stanley Cup Playoff debut. The 21-year-old forward was the best player on the ice in the Utah Mammoth’s 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, showing speed, skill and physicality.

“He was on a mission,” coach Andre Tourigny said. “He was really good.”

Cooley scored the first goal in Utah playoff history, ripping a one-timer from the right circle with 11 seconds to go in the first period for a 1-0 lead. He led the Mammoth in shots with five, led their forwards ice time at 19:59 and threw four hits too.

A reporter told Cooley it might have been the meanest game he’d seen him play. Is that a side of him the fans haven’t seen? Are we going to see more of it in the future?

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is here Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN, CBC).

“It’s the playoffs,” Cooley said. “You’re playing for the Cup. You’re doing whatever you can to help your team win, and if that is physical or scoring, playing good defensively, (you’ll do) whatever the team needs, and I think that’s our mindset in this locker room too. It’s all about the team focus and trying to win games here.”

No one should be surprised.