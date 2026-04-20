Durzi fined maximum for head-butting in Game 1 with Mammoth

NEW YORK -- Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for head-butting Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson during Game 1 of the teams’ First Round series in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 19, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 16:32 of the first period. Durzi was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.