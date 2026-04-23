Sanheim's stamina on display with Flyers on cusp of Eastern 2nd Round

Sanheim's playoff success is just the next step in a season-long ascension.

He had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) at 5-on-5 and averaged 24:02 of total ice time with a plus-2 even-strength goal differential in 56 games before the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Then after Sanheim returned from averaging 13:14 of ice time in five games for Team Canada, he was even better when the Flyers rallied from eight points out of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot to finish third in the Metropolitan Division. In 25 games, he saw his average ice time climb to 24:40 (including 3:11 short-handed) and had a plus-9 even-strength goal differential.

And he's been even more dependable during the postseason.

"Usually guys start to tail off a little bit, get a little tired, and I haven't seen it," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "That's what's impressed me most about him."

Sanheim believes that if some is good, more is better.

"I feel like I'm a high-load guy that needs that to perform well," he said. "It's been proven that ... getting those high volumes for me has been beneficial, so just something I want to continue."

The foundation to thrive with this kind of workload is set during his offseason workouts.

"High-volume training," he said. "Most guys are doing three or four sets of heavy lifting, I'm doing 12 sets, so my workouts tend to be two hours instead of an hour. It's just something that's worked for me. I've been doing it the last couple seasons, and I've noticed a big difference throughout the course of the year and something that I'll continue to keep doing."

During the season there are conversations with the Flyers' strength and conditioning and sports science departments about monitoring his energy and workload, but Sanheim believes he knows his body better than anyone else.

"I don't ask a ton, because there's some information that I don't necessarily want to know," he said. "They have all that information. I'll ask when I feel like it's necessary and just curious depending on how I'm feeling, if maybe my load's getting too high and maybe I do need a break. Then in other times, they're going to come to me and tell me, not so much maybe taking the day off the ice, but maybe there's stuff that I can do around the ice that can help me recover moving forward.