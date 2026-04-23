Zegras, Flyers push Penguins to brink with Game 3 win in Eastern 1st Round

Forward has goal, assist for Philadelphia, which is on verge of sweep

Penguins at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers, who took a 3-0 series lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-2 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Nick Seeler and Noah Cates also scored for Philadelphia, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Sean Couturier, Jamie Drysdale and Noah Juulsen each had two assists, and Dan Vladar made 29 saves.

Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson scored for Pittsburgh, the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

The Flyers will have a chance to advance to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2020 when they play Game 4 here Saturday.

Malkin gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:18 of the first period, scoring off a seam pass through the crease by Bryan Rust. It gave the Penguins their first lead of the series.

Philadelphia then scored three goals in a 6:00 span in the second period to take a 3-1 lead.

Zegras tied it 1-1 on the power play at 5:18. His one-timer from the right face-off circle went past Skinner's glove.

Ristolainen put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 9:06 with a shot from the right face-off circle between Skinner's pads.

Seeler then made it 3-1 at 11:18 when he scored from the point.

Karlsson scored a power-play goal to make it 3-2 at 9:39 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Rickard Rakell that found space between Vladar's right arm and body.

Cates put the Flyers ahead 4-2 when he scored a power-play goal at the net front at 12:30.

Owen Tippett scored an empty-net goal at 18:48 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Vikings wide receiver Jefferson kicks off Game 3 in Minnesota

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Zuccarello, Trenin out for Wild in Game 3 of West 1st Round

Shane Gillis ‘ignites the orange’ before Game 3

Sabres look to pick up pace, be 'loose' in Game 3 against Bruins

Sanderson to be relied on by Senators in Game 3

Canadiens ‘ready’ for more Stanley Cup Playoff hockey in Montreal

3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Oilers, Game 2 of Western Conference 1st Round

Necas continuing ‘unreal’ season with Avalanche in Western 1st Round

Baggie Day Buzz: Sandin has ACL surgery, will miss start of next season for Capitals

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

3 Things to Watch: Stars at Wild, Game 3 of Western Conference 1st Round

Hurricanes 'have to do better' at face-offs ahead of Game 3 at Senators

Panarin, Kings look to reignite offense in Game 3 of Western 1st Round

Marner's versatility filling multiple roles for Golden Knights in Western 1st Round

3 Things to Watch: Penguins at Flyers, Game 3 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Zacha, Arvidsson, Mittelstadt respond in Game 2, help Bruins salvage split 