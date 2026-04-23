Flyers’ home win in Game 3 worth wait in ‘craziest building’

4 players score 1st career postseason goal to help push rival Penguins to brink

Flyers Game 3 home win

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers’ fans waited more than 10 years for this.

Trevor Zegras, Rasmus Ristolainen, Nick Seeler and Noah Cates waited their entire careers.

The wait was worth it.

Zegras, Ristolainen, Seeler and Cates each scored the first Stanley Cup Playoff goal of his career to propel the Flyers to a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Philadelphia took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series and can close it out in Game 4 here on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TBS, NBCSP, SN, TVAS). Nothing would please the Flyers’ fans more than to sweep their most hated rival out of the playoffs on home ice.

“That was the craziest building I've ever played in,” Seeler said. “The fans were fantastic and they brought it tonight. … I know they will (again) Saturday night, so it'll be fun.”

This building hadn’t hosted a playoff game since April 22, 2018, when the Penguins won 8-5 in Game 6 of the first round to close out that edition of the Battle of Pennsylvania. The Flyers lost all three of their home games in that series, so they hadn’t won a postseason game here since a 2-1 victory against the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the first round on April 20, 2016.

Forwards Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, and defenseman Travis Sanheim were the only players in the Flyers lineup Wednesday who previously played a playoff game in this arena. So, there was much anticipation for this game after Philadelphia won the first two games of the series in Pittsburgh, and it seemed to live up to all expectations for everyone on the home side.

“It’s great to experience that again,” said Couturier, the Flyers captain, who had two assists. “We're happy, but I think we're also happy for the city, for the fans. They've supported us (through) the ups and the downs of the last couple years and just happy to be back in the playoffs here.”

PHI-PIT | Recap | Game 3

The Flyers had some nerves early, though, and the Penguins took a 1-0 lead on Evgeni Malkin’s power-play goal 4:18 into the game. Sidney Crosby, who was booed and jeered throughout, got a secondary assist for his first point of the series, and Pittsburgh had its first lead of the series.

The Flyers grabbed the momentum, though, following a 5-on-5 scrum 4:33 into the second period that resulted in five players being sent to the Flyers penalty box and six to the Penguins penalty box, one extra to serve the second of two roughing minors assessed to Bryan Rust. Philadelphia converted on the resulting power play, with Zegras blasting a one-timer from the right circle past goalie Stuart Skinner to tie the score 1-1 at 5:18.

After the puck went in, Zegras skated directly to the glass outside the Flyers penalty box to celebrate with his teammates inside. 

“There was a lot of them in there and I figured they were going to be jumping around,” Zegras said. “So, I thought if I scored, I was going right to them, for sure.”

Ristolainen started another celebration at 9:06 when he beat Skinner between the pads from the right circle to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead. Then, Seeler’s wrist shot from the left point sailed in past a screened Skinner’s glove to make it 3-1 at 11:18, making it three Flyers goals in 6:00 from players who had never previously scored in the playoffs.

“I think the majority of us, it's our first playoffs,” Zegras said. “So, a lot of these experiences together are pretty fun and cool.”

Zegras, who has played six seasons and 349 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks and Flyers, is one of 10 Philadelphia players who have made their playoff debuts in this series. Among active players, Ristolainen had played the most regular-season games without playing in the playoffs -- 820 over 13 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and Flyers -- before finally getting his chance to experience the postseason.

The 31-year-old defenseman is making the most of it with three points in the three games, including his timely first goal, while averaging 24:47 of ice time.

“It's nice,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “It’s been his whole career he wants to play in a playoff game, and I think he's been a monster in this series, and then to score a goal. But he's been great.”

Ristolainen was happy to score a goal, but after waiting so long to play in the playoffs, that wasn’t what mattered most to him.

“It's great, but the wins count and we got a big win today,” he said.

After Erik Karlsson’s power-play goal brought the Penguins within 3-2 at 9:39 of the third period, Cates responded with a power-play goal of his own at 12:30 to put the Flyers back up by two. That was his first playoff goal after five seasons and 317 regular-season games in the NHL.

Owen Tippett’s clinching empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining was the lone Flyers goal to come from a player who had previously scored in the playoffs. But it had been almost five years since he scored his lone previous goal in the postseason, with the Florida Panthers against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

“Anytime you can get depth scoring, that's a good thing,” Seeler said. “So, always fun to get those goals.”

The Flyers’ lack of previous playoff experience was viewed as a potential weakness before the series began, but it hasn’t seemed to faze them so far against the Penguins.

“It's just a belief in that room and I think we play for one another,” Couturier said. “We've come out pretty strong, but the job is not done. There's still a lot of work to do.”

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