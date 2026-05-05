Robinson to enjoy unique homecoming with Hurricanes in Game 3

Now that success has come full circle in a way Bud and Maureen Robinson never imagined.

"It's still unbelievable," Maureen said. "It's definitely surreal. We pinch ourselves every time we watch him."

They've had a lot of fun watching so far. Eric has two assists in six playoff games and his six shots on goal and eight hits in 11:59 of ice time helped the Hurricanes to a 3-2 overtime win in Game 2.

The first two games of the series have been special, but playing Game 3 on his hometown ice will be a very different feeling.

"I think it's definitely different," Eric said. "I think anyone will say that about their hometown. You're seeing family the night before and getting dinner with them. Some guys go to their houses. It's definitely a different feel than in most cases. You're playing in a building that you kind of grew up going to and watching games, so yeah, I definitely think it's a little extra special."

It will be just as special for Bud and Maureen, who said they will be sitting with Buddy and his wife for Games 3 and 4.

"It is nice to watch him live," Bud said. "We travel a little bit and see him at away games, but it's also really nice when he comes into town and it's right here."

What Bud and Maureen wear while they watch Eric in the arena for Games 3 and 4 remains in question. Flyers fans don't have the best reputation when it comes to their treatment of opposing fans.

"We've been talking about that a lot and we haven't decided yet," Maureen said with a laugh. "Not because we're afraid. It's more because we're kind of a low-key couple."

Bud has his own plan.

"I have a couple Hurricanes hats," he said. "I have one from last year, which has the Hurricanes flags and it's brown so it's not the regular colors of the Hurricanes, so I've been calling that my incognito hat. Most Flyers fans have not recognized that as a Hurricanes symbol."