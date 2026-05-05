Robinson to enjoy unique homecoming with Hurricanes in Game 3

Forward grew up Flyers fan about 10 miles from Philadelphia, where Carolina brings 2-0 series lead

Robinson_Hurricanes-bench_celebrate

© Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Eric Robinson grew up going to Philadelphia Flyers games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The next one he attends will be very different.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward will be on the ice, instead of in the stands, for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

"I remember 2010, 2012, those playoff runs, being in the building and cheering," Robinson said. "It'll be definitely interesting and I think a lot of fun, especially hitting the road and get to play in a building I grew up going to."

Robinson was born in Bellmawr, New Jersey, about 10 miles southeast of Philadelphia. He was raised to be a Flyers fan by his parents, Maureen and Bud Robinson, natives of southwest Philadelphia before moving to the suburbs when they had children. 

"I was a (Claude) Giroux fan," Robinson said. "Even before that, when I was younger, I was a big 'JR' (Jeremy Roenick) fan. I liked (Eric) Lindros from before that, probably just because of my name. I think in the later days Giroux and Mike Richards were probably the guys."

Among Robinson's personal highlights was being inside what was then Wachovia Center for the Flyers' 2-1 shootout win against the New York Rangers in the final game of the 2009-10 season that clinched a playoff berth and sparked their run to the Stanley Cup Final. He also went to a watch party at the arena for Game 7 of the 2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when the Flyers finished their comeback from down 3-0 with a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

young Eric Robinson 2

© Courtesy of Robinson family

Maureen and Bud Robinson have their own positive memories from their days of Flyers fans, but that time has passed now that Eric is in the NHL. 

"Obviously a lot of our friends don't understand how we're not rooting for the Flyers," Maureen said. "'You're a lifelong Flyers fan,' but I'm not right now."

They haven't been for quite some time ever since Eric and his older brother, Buddy Robinson, began their own professional hockey careers.

Buddy, 34, played 62 NHL games for the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks between 2015 and 2023, and retired in 2025 after playing for Traktor in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Eric, 30, is in his second season with the Hurricanes and ninth in the NHL after previously playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres.

"We're Hurricanes fans at this point," Bud said. "We were lifelong Flyers fans, but once the boys started playing professional you really attach to them and follow them and root for their success and their team's success."

young eric robinson 1

© Courtesy of Robinson family

Now that success has come full circle in a way Bud and Maureen Robinson never imagined.

"It's still unbelievable," Maureen said. "It's definitely surreal. We pinch ourselves every time we watch him."

They've had a lot of fun watching so far. Eric has two assists in six playoff games and his six shots on goal and eight hits in 11:59 of ice time helped the Hurricanes to a 3-2 overtime win in Game 2.

The first two games of the series have been special, but playing Game 3 on his hometown ice will be a very different feeling.

"I think it's definitely different," Eric said. "I think anyone will say that about their hometown. You're seeing family the night before and getting dinner with them. Some guys go to their houses. It's definitely a different feel than in most cases. You're playing in a building that you kind of grew up going to and watching games, so yeah, I definitely think it's a little extra special."

It will be just as special for Bud and Maureen, who said they will be sitting with Buddy and his wife for Games 3 and 4.

"It is nice to watch him live," Bud said. "We travel a little bit and see him at away games, but it's also really nice when he comes into town and it's right here."

What Bud and Maureen wear while they watch Eric in the arena for Games 3 and 4 remains in question. Flyers fans don't have the best reputation when it comes to their treatment of opposing fans.

"We've been talking about that a lot and we haven't decided yet," Maureen said with a laugh. "Not because we're afraid. It's more because we're kind of a low-key couple."

Bud has his own plan.

"I have a couple Hurricanes hats," he said. "I have one from last year, which has the Hurricanes flags and it's brown so it's not the regular colors of the Hurricanes, so I've been calling that my incognito hat. Most Flyers fans have not recognized that as a Hurricanes symbol."

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