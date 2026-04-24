Senators hope to keep season alive in Game 4 without injured Sanderson 

Since the Olympic break, the Senators have cycled through 12 different defensemen.

"We've been dealing with that for a while," Green said. "Wasn't a big part of our talk today, not something new to our group for the last little while. Our focus is on how we can play better and win the next game."

Veteran Claude Giroux, who was part of the Philadelphia Flyers' historic 2010 comeback from a 3-0 deficit against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Second Round said the key is for the Senators to find their game that carried them into a berth into the postseason as the second wild card from the East.

"I think we're not playing at our best abilities right now," Giroux said. "We know we can play better, and there's not a lot of room out there for both teams. You know they're a good team."

Spence added that the Senators lacked energy at points in Game 3.

"I think last game, at times during the game, we were, we were down, down on ourselves, kind of losing energy a little bit," Spence said.

In Game 3, Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said a key moment came when his team killed off a 5-on-3 penalty that the Senators had for 1:28.

Afterward, Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk said the power play cost them the game. The Senators are 0-for-12 in the series.

"They've only scored one on the power play," Spence said. "We've done a really good job on the penalty kill. You know, it was unfortunate last game, not capitalizing on the 5-on-3 and everything. But, you know, we can't, we can't let that sink in during the game and kind of lose energy and lose momentum."

"I think the power play has cost us momentum and frustrations," Green said. "It's leaked into our 5-on-5 game."

If the Senators can find their power play and scoring touch after managing just three goals through three games, they will have strong backing from Linus Ullmark, who has posted a .933 save percentage in the series.

"He's playing amazing," Spence said. "You can really tell by the three games that we played right now,

we're not capitalizing on our chances."

Despite the frustration, the message was simple moving forward from Giroux.

"For us, it's Game 4. That's all we're worried about."