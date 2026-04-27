Hagel provides spark for Lightning in Game 4 comeback win

Then, after talking the talk, he went out and walked the walk.

After Jake Guentzel brought the Lightning to within 2-1 with 54 seconds remaining in the second, Hagel scored a pair of third-period goals to snatch victory from the jaws of a crushing defeat. Keep in mind that the comeback came after Montreal had produced the first two-goal lead by either team in the series.

“He’s definitely become the straw that stirs our drink,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “And just some of the things … Even when we went down 2-0, I don’t know if you caught it but his passion on the bench, when he stood up and looked both ways, literally, I think he captivated the bench with the message he was saying and the message he was delivering.

“It’s one thing to say it. But there’s just guys, you know, like, they mean it, it’s coming from their heart, their soul. And you talk about the progression of things that helped us during this game, I think that was a big part of it too, us being down 2-0 but then to say it …

“He wasn’t saying ‘I’m going to score these goals.’ But you could tell if someone was going to do it, it was going to be him.”

Which he did, leaving some of his teammates in awe.

“Yeah, this guy, he just does it all,” Guentzel said, nodding at Hagel who was sitting next to him at the podium for their post-game press conference. “I mean, 200-foot player, plays both sides of the puck, and obviously he’s the hottest guy in the League right now. He’s done it all year.

“Obviously he’s a special player for our team so it’s been fun to watch. It’s been fun to be out there with him. And obviously he’s one of the best players in the League for a reason.”

Mention Hagel’s elite standard of play to teammate J.J. Moser and the defenseman just shakes his head in disbelief.

“Outstanding. Extraordinary. I think you know the words to describe what he’s doing for our team right now,” Moser said.

“He’s fantastic. Just the way he carries our team and is there for us in every situation. That’s what’s really impressive about him. He’s so efficient and effective in every situation. And that’s rare to see in a player.”

This series has turned into a best-of-3 heading to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday. In the interim, the Canadiens have to find a way to slow Hagel down.

Yes, Montreal has found a way to limit the Lightning’s other big offensive weapons in Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point to one goal each. But if Hagel continues his torrid pace, it would seem only a matter of time when those others start finding their shooting prowess as well.

In the meantime …

“This is the best time of year,” Hagel said. “You’ve got to love it.”

He certainly is.

Even if the passionate Montreal fans don’t feel that same way about him anymore.