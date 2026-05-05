Hall comes through as difference-maker despite 'B-minus' game for Hurricanes

Of course, there was his second effort on his game-winning goal at 18:54 of overtime that completed the Hurricanes’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit and gave them a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, which shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). Nearly as important was Hall’s block on Flyers forward Noah Cates’ shot with eight seconds remaining in regulation, without which the game might not have reached overtime.

“As you get older and you play this game a while, you’ve got to figure out if you don't have your A game, do you maybe have your B-minus game or something close to that?” Hall said. “So, you find a way to contribute.”

Hall has been doing that throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with linemates Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, to help Carolina win its first six games. The 34-year-old forward leads the Hurricanes with nine points (three goals, six assists), including at least one in each game.

That line has produced the winning goal in four of Carolina’s six wins.

“Every night it seems like they're cashing in and being a big part of our group,” said Carolina defenseman Sean Walker, who assisted on Hall’s overtime winner. “So, to see them get rewarded, I’m not surprised.”