The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Tuesday, May 5:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Golden Knights take opener from plucky Ducks
Hurricanes top Flyers in OT to take 2-0 series lead
© Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The scores
Eastern Conference Second Round
Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2 (OT) -- CAR leads series 2-0
Western Conference Second Round
Golden Knights 3, Ducks 1 -- VGK lead series 1-0
Game on Tuesday
Western Conference Second Round
Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 2 (COL leads series 1-0)
What We Learned
Here is a key takeaway from each game on Monday:
The Flyers can hang with the Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes didn't trail at any point during their first five Stanley Cup Playoff games, but could the Philadelphia Flyers have found a winning game plan? They carried play for most of the first period, taking a 2-0 lead, and the entirety of overtime despite losing 3-2. When the Flyers were able to sustain their forecheck, they were able to find gaps in the Hurricanes' defensive coverage. Can they do it for a full 60 minutes? They weren't able to in Game 2, but with home-ice advantage they'll have the chance in Game 3 on Thursday to build on the foundation they laid Monday. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor
Ducks pose problems for Golden Knights
John Tortorella didn’t sugarcoat it. Despite the Vegas Golden Knights’ 3-1 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, their coach said the Anaheim Ducks were the better team. Anaheim outshot Vegas 34-22. The Ducks had more than 55 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts (49-39) and plenty of scoring chances. “We’re fortunate, fortunate we found a way to win,” Tortorella said. The Golden Knights felt they handled the Ducks’ speed better as the game went on. Still, they sustained little pressure in the Anaheim zone. “I don’t think anyone in that locker room is pretty satisfied with that win,” Vegas forward Mitch Marner said. “We know we’ve got to be a lot better. We know we can play a lot better.” -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL has covered them:
Hall's goal in OT lifts Hurricanes past Flyers in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round
Hall comes through as difference-maker despite 'B-minus' game for Hurricanes
Flyers can't finish job in OT loss in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round
Hutson unfazed, rising to occasion for Canadiens ahead of Eastern 2nd Round
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canadiens vs. Sabres Eastern 2nd Round preview
Samuelsson's 'big strides' key to Sabres' playoff success
Golden Knights’ high playoff standard displayed in Game 1 of Western 2nd Round
Barbashev gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Ducks in Game 1
Karlsson returns for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Western 2nd Round
Wild, Avalanche don’t expect more madness in Game 2 of Western 2nd Round
Avalanche, Wild trade punches in 'helter-skelter' Game 1