Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Golden Knights take opener from plucky Ducks

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from each game on Monday:

The Flyers can hang with the Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes didn't trail at any point during their first five Stanley Cup Playoff games, but could the Philadelphia Flyers have found a winning game plan? They carried play for most of the first period, taking a 2-0 lead, and the entirety of overtime despite losing 3-2. When the Flyers were able to sustain their forecheck, they were able to find gaps in the Hurricanes' defensive coverage. Can they do it for a full 60 minutes? They weren't able to in Game 2, but with home-ice advantage they'll have the chance in Game 3 on Thursday to build on the foundation they laid Monday. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor