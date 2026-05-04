Tippett out again for Flyers in Game 2 of East 2nd Round with injury

The forward, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, also missed Game 1 of this best-of-7 series, a 3-0 loss here on Saturday.

Tippett skated Monday morning, but he remains day to day.

"He's a possibility for (Game 3 in Philadelphia on) Thursday," coach Rick Tocchet said. "It'll be a game-time (decision) again."

Tippett's speed was considered one of the Flyers' biggest assets against a team that plays as quickly as the Hurricanes. Without him in Game 1, Philadelphia struggled to create offense; it had nine shots on goal through the first two periods, none on three power plays.

"Obviously having 'Tipp' out, he's a guy in this series ... he's a guy that you can get a couple breakaways against this team," Tocchet said. "But we don't have him, and we've got to figure other ways to get that kind of rush attack."

Tippett had two points (one goal, one assist) in six games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. He led the Flyers with 28 goals during the regular season.

Rookie forward Alex Bump was inserted into Tippett’s spot at left wing on a line with center Trevor Zegras and right wing Porter Martone. However, Tocchet mixed the top three lines during the second period, among them shifting Zegras to the wing on a line with center Christian Dvorak and right wing Travis Konecny.

"They played together beginning of the year (and) had some success," Tocchet said. "I thought maybe that would help. I think at that point you're trying anything to get people going. I think Trevor's going to be used everywhere tonight. We've got a couple banged-up guys, so we'll need him to play a couple different positions."