Flyers can't finish job in OT loss in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

They couldn't generate much on their power play, however, managing three shots on their seven opportunities. That included one shot on an overtime power play after Andrei Svechnikov was called for hooking at 6:29.

"You got to make a play," Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. "We had three times where we had, if we just get it over their stick, guy gets a tap in. You got to make a play. ... We just can't make that play. It was good, the first couple early. I thought we had some looks there, but a couple times we passed up a shot. But that's just confidence and stuff like that. So we'll figure that out."

After getting outscored 2-0 and outshot 33-18 following their early lead, the Flyers got back to their game in overtime, getting 10 of the first 11 shots on goal.

But the end result was also a 180 from their previous overtime playoff game, a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the first round. Cam York scored the series-clinching goal in that game despite the Flyers being outplayed.

"We went in there and we were talking, 'We've been here,'" Konecny said. "We've played in a big one that advanced us here, so be confident, want to make plays with the puck, back each other up when there's mistakes, and then we go from there."

Despite all their missed opportunities, the Flyers remain confident they can build on the ones they did take advantage of when the series shifts to Philadelphia.

"We've always thought, and we always believe, that we can play with these guys," Drysdale said. "Every regular-season game we were right there with them. It's unfortunate that we weren't able to come out with this one. There's definitely things we can take and learn, and we know how we need to play to be successful. Definitely (stinks), but we've got a few days here. Regroup, learn from it and come back harder at home."