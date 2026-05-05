Hall's goal in OT lifts Hurricanes past Flyers in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Forward scores at 18:54, Ehlers has goal, assist for Carolina

Flyers at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Taylor Hall scored at 18:54 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Lenovo Center on Monday.

Hall drove to the net and had his initial shot was stopped by Dan Vladar. The rebound popped out to Hall during a goal-mouth scramble, and he swiped it past Vladar's left pad and through the legs of Travis Sanheim.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division. Jackson Blake had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves.

Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan. Vladar made 39 saves.

Carolina leads the best-of-7 series 2-0. Game 3 will be at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Drysdale put the Flyers up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 4:02 of the first period. He collected a loose puck in the high slot and put a wrist shot past Andersen's blocker.

It was the first time Carolina trailed this postseason and ended a streak of not trailing in a game at 618:51 dating back to April 7.

Couturier made it 2-0 just 39 seconds later at 4:41. Carl Grundstrom backhanded the puck in front from behind the net and Couturier slipped the puck through the five-hole for his first goal of the playoffs.

Ehlers cut the deficit to 2-1 while on the power play at 10:21. Jackson Blake fed a cross-ice pass to Ehlers in the right face-off circle, where his one-timer went in off Vladar's left shoulder for his first playoff goal with Carolina.

Jarvis tied it 2-2 with his first goal of the playoffs at 11:21, taking a pass from Ehlers and burying a snap shot past Vladar's glove from the right circle.

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