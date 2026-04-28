Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 29 announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Wednesday, April 29

• As previously announced, the start time for Game 5 of the First Round Series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29, in Tampa. The game will be televised on ESPN2 in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

• The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29, in Philadelphia. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN360 and TVAS2.

• The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29, in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.