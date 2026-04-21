Vladar makes 27 saves, Flyers shut out Penguins in Game 2 of East 1st round

The shutout was Vladar’s first of his career in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Martone, a 19-year-old rookie forward and the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, became the 12th teenager in NHL history, and the first for Philadelphia, to score in each of his first two postseason games.

Garnet Hathaway had a goal and an assist for the Flyers, the No. 3 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for the Penguins, the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan.

Philadelphia leads the best-of-7 series, 2-0, and will head home to Xfinity Mobile Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

After Pittsburgh managed two shots on goal in the first period, and none on three power plays, Bryan Rust came close to putting it ahead at 4:12 of the second, but hit the right post with a spinning wrist shot off a pass from Sidney Crosby.

Martone then gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 13:39 with a backhand from the bottom of the left circle on a cross-ice pass from Travis Konecny that ricocheted off Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea.

Hathaway made it 2-0 on a short-handed goal at 17:43. Owen Tippett collected a puck Skinner tried to send up the far wall, deked around Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang and set up Hathaway for a snap shot from the slot.

Tippett missed wide right on a penalty shot after being hooked by Erik Karlsson at 9:45 of the third period.

Luke Glendening scored an empty-net goal at 17:55 for the 3-0 final.

Pittsburgh was 0-for-5 on the power play with two shots on goal, falling to 0-for-7 with three shots in the series.