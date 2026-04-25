Silovs to start for Penguins in Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round

Goalie gets nod over Skinner with Pittsburgh facing elimination against Flyers

Arturs Silovs PIT to start game 4 vs PHI

© Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Arturs Silovs will start in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TBS, NBCSP, SN, TVAS).

It will be the 25-year-old’s first start of the best-of-7 series, which the Penguins trail 3-0. Stuart Skinner started the first three games and is 0-3 with a 3.08 goals-against average and .873 save percentage.

Skinner was acquired Dec. 12 in the trade that sent goalie Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers, who he helped reach the Stanley Cup Final the previous two seasons. Skinner was 12-9-5 with a 2.99 GAA and .885 save percentage in 27 regular-season starts with the Penguins. 

"Both guys have played very well for us all year," Muse said. "You go through the entire regular season, both guys have won big games. We have a lot of confidence in both guys. Decision isn't based on Stu's play; I thought Stu's played really well this series.

“We lost three games and so (we) decided that we made some changes there in the lineup."

Silovs has started 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games in his career, all with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24, when they were coached by Flyers coach Rick Tocchet. He was pressed into action after injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith and went 5-5 with a 2.91 GAA and .898 save percentage, helping the Canucks reach Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Oilers.

Can the Senators and or Penguins stave off the series sweep?

This is Silovs’ first season with Pittsburgh; he went 19-12-8 with a 3.07 GAA and .888 save percentage in 39 games (38 starts).

Last season, Silovs helped Abbotsford, the Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate, win the Calder Cup championship and was named Most Valuable Player of the AHL postseason.

Silovs also played three games for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, going 1-2-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .873 save percentage.

"I think you've seen in his day to day, just his preparation, he's a competitor, whether it's in practice or in games," Muse said. "You can say that obviously with both guys, but I think it's a good thing and it's a benefit to us, is you’ve got both guys that have been in a lot of big games, with Arty just going back to playoffs, Olympics, World Championships. He's a young guy, but he has had a lot of big moments that he's been in, and he's attacked those big moments."

Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea said the game plan doesn’t change.

"I think both goalies have played great," he said. "As you saw during the year, we really haven't lost a step no matter who was in the net. I think Stu has been incredible for us; the last couple of games, I think we were the ones almost letting him down. Whoever's in the net, they're both competitors and they're going to bring the best they can and all they have.

"(Silovs) is a great guy, great teammate. ... He's a competitor, he gets out there really early and he's doing edge work, working on his goalie touches and that's what you want to see out of a teammate, especially in as important as a role as a goaltender. He's been great in that aspect, and it's translated into the game. Even if he has one or two tough games, it seems like it never really bothers him because he responds really, really well. …  We know what we're going to get out of him. We've got to bring it up front to help him out."

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