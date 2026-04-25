Silovs to start for Penguins in Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round

This is Silovs’ first season with Pittsburgh; he went 19-12-8 with a 3.07 GAA and .888 save percentage in 39 games (38 starts).

Last season, Silovs helped Abbotsford, the Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate, win the Calder Cup championship and was named Most Valuable Player of the AHL postseason.

Silovs also played three games for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, going 1-2-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .873 save percentage.

"I think you've seen in his day to day, just his preparation, he's a competitor, whether it's in practice or in games," Muse said. "You can say that obviously with both guys, but I think it's a good thing and it's a benefit to us, is you’ve got both guys that have been in a lot of big games, with Arty just going back to playoffs, Olympics, World Championships. He's a young guy, but he has had a lot of big moments that he's been in, and he's attacked those big moments."

Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea said the game plan doesn’t change.

"I think both goalies have played great," he said. "As you saw during the year, we really haven't lost a step no matter who was in the net. I think Stu has been incredible for us; the last couple of games, I think we were the ones almost letting him down. Whoever's in the net, they're both competitors and they're going to bring the best they can and all they have.

"(Silovs) is a great guy, great teammate. ... He's a competitor, he gets out there really early and he's doing edge work, working on his goalie touches and that's what you want to see out of a teammate, especially in as important as a role as a goaltender. He's been great in that aspect, and it's translated into the game. Even if he has one or two tough games, it seems like it never really bothers him because he responds really, really well. … We know what we're going to get out of him. We've got to bring it up front to help him out."