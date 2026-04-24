Vladar game-time decision for Flyers against Penguins in Game 4

Goalie dealing with injury for Philadelphia, which can advance to 2nd round

Dan Vladar PHI game time decision game 4 vs PIT

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Dan Vladar will be a game-time decision for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TBS, NBCSP, SN, TVAS).

The goalie appeared to sustain an injury to his right arm during a goal-mouth scramble in a 5-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday. Penguins forward Bryan Rust fell over him driving through the crease at 6:41 of the third period and in the collision, Rust's left skate got tangled with Vladar's blocker and pulled it off.

Vladar talked on the ice with the Flyers' head athletic trainer but remained in the game and made seven saves on the final eight shots he faced in the victory.

Vladar did not practice Thursday, and the Flyers had an off day Friday.

"It's another maintenance day for him," coach Rick Tocchet said Friday. "Two days off is going to help him. That's basically it for him. We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Vladar has a .946 save percentage as the Flyers have taken a 3-0 lead in the series. That includes 27 saves in a 3-0 win in Game 2 on Monday for his first postseason shutout.

PHI@PIT, Gm 2: Vladar makes 27 saves for first playoff shutout

If Vladar is unavailable, Samuel Ersson likely would start. Ersson had an .870 save percentage in 33 games (29 starts) during the regular season, but finished the season strong, going 6-1-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in nine games (seven starts) following the Olympic break.

If Ersson plays, he would be the 11th Flyers player to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut during the series.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot with my game," Ersson said Thursday. "Obviously it helps building ... stringing some wins together. Makes you feel better and better about your game. So obviously it helps a little bit."

Tocchet is no stranger to playoff goaltending issues. The last time he coached in the postseason with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024, he started three goalies in the first four games of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators after Thatcher Demko sustained an undisclosed injury during Game 1 and Casey DeSmith was lost to a lower-body injury after starting Games 2 and 3. Arturs Silovs, now the Penguins backup, started the final three games of that series, which the Canucks won in six games.

Tocchet said he believes the system and structure the Canucks played with then, and the Flyers play with now, would make any goaltending change a non-issue.

"His mental and physical game since the Winter Olympics has been outstanding," Tocchet said of Ersson. "I don't even think he's had a bad start. ... I'm not really worried if he had to play. He's locked in. Even in practice. If his number is called, he'll be ready to go.

"He knows our system, and if you watch him play, I think he's looked bigger in net, doesn't move around as much post to post. ... He looks a lot calmer. And maybe the system and him talking to the defense has really calmed his game down. He just seems a lot more confident, even in practice. He looks bigger in net in practice than he did before."

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