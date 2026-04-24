Malkin hoping to extend Penguins' season, return in '26-'27

“It doesn't matter,” he said. “If we’re (losing) 3-0 in (the) series, if I score 10 goals, it (doesn’t) help. I'm trying to do my best again, but I can do better. Every player here in the locker room can play better.”

The Penguins went 41-25-16 to finish second in the Metropolitan Division and qualify for the playoffs in what many expected to be a rebuilding season. They’re not ready for it to be over, though, and take some optimism from the way they played in Game 3.

Though they lost 5-2, they played perhaps their best period of the series in taking a 1-0 lead in the first and scored twice on the power play after going 0-for-7 with a short-handed goal against. They need to figure out how to take what they did in the first period and do it for three periods, or more, if necessary, Saturday.

“You’ve just got to look at what's in front of you, and that's tomorrow, and making sure we put our best game on the ice,” Crosby said. “I don't feel like we feel like we've done that for a complete game yet. Maybe different parts of games, but that first period (of Game 3) is more of how we want to play. We just weren't able to sustain it.

“So if we can put some periods together like that, then we give ourselves a chance.”

Malkin said he believes Pittsburgh can do that Saturday to extend its season, and potentially his tenure with the Penguins, for at least one more game.

“It's just one game,” he said. “We have a great year and we have (a) good team, and we understand what's going on. It's not easy, of course. Nobody believe (in) us, but we believe in ourselves, and I believe in my team.”