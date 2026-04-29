Avalanche, Hurricanes make statement as top Stanley Cup contenders

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Also known as "The Hockey Maven," Fischler delivers his wit and insight to readers each Wednesday. This week is about the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes after they swept the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators, respectively, to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though mighty Stanley Cup contenders, each could fall to an underdog, like the Detroit Red Wings in the 1953 NHL Semifinals.

If you happen to believe that the Colorado Avalanche can't miss in their quest to win the Stanley Cup, you have a point after they swept the Los Angeles Kings in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round.

Ditto for the Carolina Hurricanes, who eliminated the Ottawa Senators from the Eastern Conference First Round in four games. In past seasons, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour might have nurtured some concerns about goalie Frederik Andersen.

Not this time. The 36-year-old from Herning, Denmark, enters the second round with a 1.10 goals-against average and .995 save percentage.

"'Fred' was unbelievable," Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker said. "It could have been a different series if he wasn't playing the way he was. Fred stood on his head every night."

Another pleasant surprise was Logan Stankoven, a 22-year old pint-sized center (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) acquired in the trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars on March 7, 2025. Stankoven revved up his game in the homestretch of the regular season and skating with veteran Taylor Hall was a first-round ace with four goals and one assist.

"Logan has been awesome and he's been clicking on my line," Hall said. "His game grew during the regular season and now that the pucks are going in, it makes Logan and the rest of us all feel better."

Meanwhile in Denver, the Avalanche are looking to avenge a seven-game loss to Rantanen and the Stars in the first round last year. Coach Jared Bednar, owner of the second-longest tenure in the NHL with one team after Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, credits balanced scoring as one reason for Colorado advancing to the second round.

"The Avalanche get a little bit of everything from everyone on their roster," wrote Tracey Myers of NHL.com ahead of Game 4, a 5-1 win in Los Angeles on Sunday that completed the sweep. "It's not just the top line is solely expected to score."