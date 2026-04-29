3 Things to Watch: Penguins at Flyers, Game 6 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Here are three things to watch in Game 6:

1. Top players

Some of the Penguins best players have helped them climb back in the series after having slow starts. After getting just one point (an assist in Game 3) in the first three games, Sidney Crosby has four (one goal, three assists) in the past two games. Kris Letang scored the winning goal in each of the past two games after having no points in the first three. Rickard Rakell has two points (one goal, one assist) in the past two games.

The Flyers need theirs to respond now. Trevor Zegras has one assist in the past two games after he had three points (one goal, two assists) in the first three. Rookie Porter Martone had three points (two goals, one assist) in the first three games, including scoring the winning goal in each of the first two, and has no points in past two games. Owen Tippett also has no points in the past two games after he had two (one goal, one assist) in the first three.

"They know they've got to play better in the sense of I don't want to say the word desperation, but I think there is a little bit more there to be an impact player, getting inside or making a play up top," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "Little things like converting on a 2-on-1, things like that. They know it, and they've done it for all year for us."

2. Playing from ahead

After the Flyers scored first and did not trail in winning the first two games, the Penguins scored first in three straight games and did not trail in winning the past two. The Flyers' 4-2 victory in Game 3 was the only game that included a lead change, so the first goal will probably be important again.

"It is very hard to chase in the playoffs," Penguins forward Anthony Mantha said. "It happens, there is some lead changes, but when you are chasing by one or by two, you're opening up and it gives the other team maybe more opportunities. So, it's very important, obviously, the start in this building. The fans are going to be crazy tonight and they're always supporting their team, and we need to start strong, and we need to keep it going for the whole night."

Philadelphia was 23-5-4 when scoring first during the regular season, but 20-22-8 when giving up the first goal. Pittsburgh was 31-7-9 when scoring first and 10-18-7 when giving up the first goal.

3. Michkov's potential return

It appears Matvei Michkov will be back in the lineup for the Flyers after the forward was a healthy scratch for Game 5, in place of Garnet Hathaway, who would be a healthy scratch. Michkov was held without a point and had only four shots on goal in the first four games, but the 21-year-old led Philadelphia with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 26 games after the Olympic break playing mostly on a line with Noah Cates and Denver Barkey.

Cates said the key to their success was "just holding onto pucks in the offensive zone."

"I think that's where we did a pretty good job in that second half of the season, being dangerous from holding pucks and being strong down low. He's obviously such a strong player down there, and he makes his plays. But it starts with getting that possession, staying close, and then you can spread out and be creative and make your plays from there."