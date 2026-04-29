Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers stave off elimination with Game 5 win against Ducks

The Ducks lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 is at Honda Center on Thursday (10 p.m. EST; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT, KCOP-13, SN360, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Evan Bouchard had three assists, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a pair of assists for the Oilers, the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division. Connor Ingram made 29 saves.

Alex Killorn scored for the Ducks, the No. 3 seed in the Pacific. Lukas Dostal allowed three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Ville Husso at 10:13 of the first period. Husso stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief.

Vasily Podkolzin put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 2:22 of the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Bouchard to the left dot, skating in and sending a snap shot over the right shoulder of Dostal.

Zach Hyman made it 2-0 at 8:33, tipping a centering pass from Nugent-Hopkins through the legs of Dostal from the front of the crease.

Draisaitl pushed the Oilers' lead to 3-0 at 10:13, getting Bouchard's shot pass from the left point and tipping it past Dostal at the right post.

Edmonton outshot Anaheim 12-6 in the first period, with the Ducks evening the shot count 17-17 by the end of the second period.

Killorn made it 3-1 on the power play at 8:26 of the second period. Mason McTavish passed the puck toward Killorn in the slot, only to have it bounce back to him off the stick of Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy for another pass attempt. The second chance ended up getting through to Killorn for the put away past Ingram’s extended left pad.

With his second goal of the game, Draisaitl extended Edmonton's lead to 4-1 on the power play at 10:24. McDavid's no-look pass from the slot found Draisaitl at the right dot for the snap shot that beat Husso’s glove.