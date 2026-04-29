Sabres ready to ‘relax’ back on road for Game 6 of Eastern 1st Round

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres have felt right at home on the road.

After being unable to end the Eastern Conference First Round at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, the Sabres will head back to TD Garden in Boston for Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS2, SN360). Buffalo won Games 3 and 4 there to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series before a 2-1 overtime loss at home in Game 5.

The Sabres won 24 road games during the regular season (24-13-4), tied with the Tampa Bay Ligntning for second-most in the NHL behind the Colorado Avalanche (29).

“There's a lot more going on at home for you as a player, I believe, than there is on the road,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “You’re kind of in quarantine and you’re at the hotel. We have team meals. You’re in a little bit more isolation; you're away from family and friends and kids, but that's all things you have to deal with. And I think sometimes the road team can play a little bit different game, and you can frustrate the home team, too, at times.”

Buffalo won 3-1 at Boson in Game 3 after a goal early in the third period from Alex Tuch, then cruised to a 6-1 victory in Game 4, scoring four in the first period. David Pastrnak’s goal at 9:14 of overtime in Game 5 denied the Sabres in the first attempt to win a playoff series for the first time since 2007.