Ehlers, Nikishin could be ready for Hurricanes at start of East 2nd Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Nikolaj Ehlers and Alexander Nikishin could be available for the Carolina Hurricanes at the start of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

“I’m hopeful that both guys will be ready by the looks of it,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after neither practiced Tuesday.

Ehlers missed Carolina’s series-clinching 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the first round on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. The forward has one assist in three games after ranking second for the Hurricanes during the regular season with 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games. The 30-year-old signed a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) on July 5 after 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets.

Nicolas Deslauriers made his series debut; he had one shot on goal, four hits and a blocked shot in 3:09 of ice time.

Nikishin, a defenseman, was diagnosed with a concussion after leaving Game 4 in the second period. The 24-year-old rookie needed assistance leaving the ice following a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven.

Carolina will face either the Philadelphia Flyers or Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round; Philadelphia leads that best-of-7 series 3-2 and hosts Game 6 on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SN360, TVAS).

Nikishin did not have a point in the first round and averaged 16:31 of ice time. He had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and was plus-18 in 81 regular-season games.

“With the concussion thing, everything is trending in the right direction,” Brind’Amour said. “I guess it kind of depends on how long we’re out for, so that could work in our favor if it is a little longer.”

If Nikishin is unavailable at the start of the second round, the Hurricanes could turn to defenseman Mike Reilly. The 32-year-old had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 42 regular-season games and has 21 games of NHL playoff experience.

Defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday. The 22-year-old had two points (one goal, one assist) and was plus-5 for Carolina in 12 regular-season games.

“Everybody who has had to step in has really contributed,” Brind’Amour said. “There certainly hasn’t been a dip in our play with really key guys out. So, with (Reilly) and all the guys who had to pick up slack, they did it.”