Sabres read 'body language' to make goalie switch during East 1st Round

"I'm big on body language. You give up that goal. You get up. You get in your net. You do the Ron Hextall to your posts. You get fired up and you stare them in the face so that Boston doesn't have that feeling that they got you. I don't care if it's fake, I don't care if it's a fraud, but you give them that look that they didn't get to you. I feel like Luukkonen gave them a look like they got to me and then they scored two quick goals. I think it was probably for your own team but also for Lindy Ruff to say I don't want Boston to feel confident against my goalie."

Lyon has given the Sabres confidence and Biron doesn't think it wavers in the wake of a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 5 on Tuesday, when the goalie made 27 saves.

"They lose a game finally with Alex Lyon in net, but I don't think it's the same situation," Biron said. "You're not thinking Luukkonen now for Game 6. You were maybe thinking Luukkonen to Lyon, Game 2 to Game 3. I don't think it's an easy decision, but it's one that they've made the right decision all season long. Even when they used Colten Ellis, they used him in the right situation. I have no doubt (about how they're) handling their goalies. They've done it all season long. They'll continue to do it in the playoffs."

In addition to the goaltending and other aspects of the Sabres-Bruins series, Biron provided his thoughts on the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning and compared Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt to Henrik Lundqvist.

Rosen and Roarke talked about the Dallas Stars' struggles to score at 5-on-5, why the Anaheim Ducks and Utah Mammoth are the proverbial playing with house money teams in the first round, and if the Pittsburgh Penguins can rally from down 3-0 to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in seven games.

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