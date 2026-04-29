Sabres read 'body language' to make goalie switch during East 1st Round

Years of being a goalie, including 508 games across 16 seasons in the NHL, has taught Martin Biron the importance of body language and why it matters at the position, for his team and the opponent.
Biron, a studio analyst for the Buffalo Sabres on MSG Networks and nationally in Canada on TSN, said on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast that he thinks the Sabres turned to goalie Alex Lyon in Game 3 against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round because Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's body language in Game 2 was not right.
Lyon has started the past three games for Buffalo, getting the job done with two wins and four goals-against on 85 shots for a 1.18 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. The Sabres lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 at TD Garden in Boston on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).