Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 30, May 1 announced

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Thursday, April 30

The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30, in St. Paul. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SNE, SN360 and TVA Sports.

As announced earlier, the start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30, in Anaheim. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, SN360, CBC and TVA Sports.

Friday, May 1 (as announced earlier)

The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, in Montreal. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN2.

The start time for Game 6 of the First Round Series between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, in Boston. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN360 and TVAS2.

The start time for Game 6 of the first round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, SN360 and TVAS2.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.