Zuccarello gives Wild spark they needed to push Stars to brink in 1st round

What he does off the ice makes a huge difference too.

That was on display after the game that put the Wild ahead 3-2 in the best-of-7 series going into Game 6 at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TNT, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

Zuccarello, sitting next to Kaprizov in a press conference, showcased his humor, wit and leadership -- three personality traits that help keep things around the Wild light when the moment, like now, can seem so heavy.

He joked that he gave Kaprizov a couple of hats and a T-shirt for his 29th birthday, which was Sunday. He said Kaprizov's pass to him for his goal at 3:51 of the first period was an early birthday present to him.

"Even though it's six months to my birthday," said Zuccarello, who celebrates Sept. 1.

Zuccarello, who is 38, got serious when he was asked about what kept him out of the lineup for Games 2, 3 and 4, an upper-body injury that was the result of Tyler Myers elbowing him in the head in the first period of Game 1.

He felt good to finish that game, delivering three assists in a 6-1 win.

The aftermath was tough, but it showed more of Zuccarello's leadership in the face of a personal struggle.

"I felt it kind of the two days there, but you keep telling yourself that you're fine because you don't want to realize that you have a problem," Zuccarello said. "But you don't want to hinder the team. If you're not 100 percent you shouldn't play, especially the way I felt. I didn't feel good. I was pretty roughed up for a couple days there. Then slowly got better and better. Felt good enough, got cleared. It's always tough to not be in the lineup but it's part of the game."

Kaprizov is thrilled to have Zuccarello back, even though he was a man of few words when talking about it after the game Tuesday.

"When everyone comes back it's better depth on the team and it's easy to play when everyone is healthy," Kaprizov said. "Mats, he's a big part of our team and it's nice."

With Zuccarello back, it's not surprising that Game 5 might have been Kaprizov's most impactful of the series.

He created the play to score the empty-net goal at 18:00 of the third period that sealed the win. He had an assist on Zuccarello's goal that made it 1-0 and on Matt Boldy's power-play goal that gave the Wild a 2-1 lead.