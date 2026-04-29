Zuccarello gives Wild spark they needed to push Stars to brink in 1st round

Forward brought skill, energy in Game 5 coming off upper-body injury

Zuccarello for Game 5 follow April 29 26

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

DALLAS -- Mats Zuccarello is back, giving the Minnesota Wild so much of what they were searching for in the three games he missed in the Western Conference First Round and what they need to go win the series as soon as Thursday.

"He's a key piece to this puzzle," Wild defenseman Brock Faber said after a 4-2 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. "He brings skill. He brings energy. He obviously brings another element on the power play. Having him back is so awesome as a player, as a leader."

On the ice, Zuccarello scored Minnesota's first goal. He controlled the power play from the left-wing half-wall. He reignited his chemistry with Kirill Kaprizov, helping to make the Wild's star forward from Russia look and play like a star. He led with his skill, experience and energy.

"To have come back and score the first goal, I think that really got our hearts pumping even more," forward Marcus Foligno said. "That was a beautiful moment for our team. I mean, 'Zuccy' has done so much for our team. I know with Kirill, the chemistry with him, but he's been a huge player in his career for a reason. He cares and just the little things he does out there make such a big difference."

MIN@DAL, Gm 5: Zuccarello buries one-timer from Kaprizov

What he does off the ice makes a huge difference too.

That was on display after the game that put the Wild ahead 3-2 in the best-of-7 series going into Game 6 at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TNT, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

Zuccarello, sitting next to Kaprizov in a press conference, showcased his humor, wit and leadership -- three personality traits that help keep things around the Wild light when the moment, like now, can seem so heavy.

He joked that he gave Kaprizov a couple of hats and a T-shirt for his 29th birthday, which was Sunday. He said Kaprizov's pass to him for his goal at 3:51 of the first period was an early birthday present to him.

"Even though it's six months to my birthday," said Zuccarello, who celebrates Sept. 1.

Zuccarello, who is 38, got serious when he was asked about what kept him out of the lineup for Games 2, 3 and 4, an upper-body injury that was the result of Tyler Myers elbowing him in the head in the first period of Game 1.

He felt good to finish that game, delivering three assists in a 6-1 win.

The aftermath was tough, but it showed more of Zuccarello's leadership in the face of a personal struggle.

"I felt it kind of the two days there, but you keep telling yourself that you're fine because you don't want to realize that you have a problem," Zuccarello said. "But you don't want to hinder the team. If you're not 100 percent you shouldn't play, especially the way I felt. I didn't feel good. I was pretty roughed up for a couple days there. Then slowly got better and better. Felt good enough, got cleared. It's always tough to not be in the lineup but it's part of the game."

Kaprizov is thrilled to have Zuccarello back, even though he was a man of few words when talking about it after the game Tuesday.

"When everyone comes back it's better depth on the team and it's easy to play when everyone is healthy," Kaprizov said. "Mats, he's a big part of our team and it's nice."

With Zuccarello back, it's not surprising that Game 5 might have been Kaprizov's most impactful of the series.

He created the play to score the empty-net goal at 18:00 of the third period that sealed the win. He had an assist on Zuccarello's goal that made it 1-0 and on Matt Boldy's power-play goal that gave the Wild a 2-1 lead.

Wild at Stars | Game 5 | Recap

Kaprizov was asked about the role Zuccarello has played in his development as a star player trying to make an impact in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, like he did in Game 5 and will need to do again in Game 6.

"Yeah, he always helped me the last five years," Kaprizov said.

Right then Zuccarello jumped in to answer the question for him, showcasing more of his leadership, and comedic wit by tossing in a little dig at the end, jokingly of course.

"Hockey-wise I can't teach him anything, he's got it all," Zuccarello said. "I think it's just be there for each other as friends. When he has a bad day, I'm here to cheer him up. When I have a bad, he's cheering me up. I told him the other day if he's grumpy, I'm grumpy, so that's why he's got to be coming with a smile every day. He's a top player in the League. He's got a lot of pressure on him.

"My job sometimes is to keep telling him how good he is. He's really hard on himself and at this time of the year that doesn't help, so just telling him how good he is and just don't listen to the outside, just play your game and have fun. The pressure, especially when you're that good and everyone counts on you, you can be hard on yourself. Just play your game, positive, smile, that's when you play your best. Hockey-wise, there's not much for me to teach.

"Backcheck, maybe."

Zuccarello smiled. So did Kaprizov. The comment drew some laughs. Then the two walked out together, making their way to the team bus to begin the trip home, the ride to Game 6 and the chance for Minnesota to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Zuccarello is back in time to be a part of it.

The Wild need him. It's obvious.

"He brings so much," Boldy said.

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