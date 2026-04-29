Oilers find a way to ‘survive another day’ with Game 5 win

For a team familiar with being in a series deficit, the road back for Edmonton is a process of surviving and advancing.

“You have to be grateful for just getting to the next day,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “All we did is survive one more day. The pressure is on us, but it’s a big game for them too and they’ll be feeling that too. Closeout games are tough and, in their building, I’m sure they’re not going to want to come back to Edmonton.

“There’s pressure on them, but we have to find a way to survive another day.”

The Oilers developed their survival instincts over the past five playoff seasons.

They trailed the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in the first round in 2022, and the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in the second round in 2024 before winning each series in seven games, and battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 to force Game 7 before losing, 2-1.

Last season, the Oilers lost the first two games of their first-round series against the Kings and battled back to win the next four.

“I don’t know what it is with us,” Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard said. “I’m sure you’ve heard this 1,000 times, when our backs are against the wall, we play good hockey.

“It was a good start for us, we’ve had a few good starts in this series and it’s a matter of holding the lead and I thought we did a good job doing that.”