Oilers find a way to ‘survive another day’ with Game 5 win

Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman had the other goals for the Oilers in the first period. Podkolzin scored on the first shot of the game on goalie Lukas Dostal, who was pulled after giving up three goals on nine shots.
“It was a good start, (Podkolzin) set the tone and that whole line there did a great job of finding a way to get a couple of goals there,” McDavid said. “It’s obviously nice to pay with the lead. Not chasing a game is a good thing. Holding them off and closing it out was solid.”
Edmonton has scored first in every game of the series but was unable to hold off Anaheim in Games 2, 3, and 4.
Taking a three-goal lead into the second period was pivotal and it required a timely save from goalie Connor Ingram toward the end of the first period to maintain the margin.
Edmonton had given up a 2-0 and 3-2 lead in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 on Sunday.
“Three is obviously a lot different than two,” McDavid said. “It’s obviously a nice lead, but it’s not three. You want to get as big of a lead as you can. That’s the point of the game. We found a way to get to three and hold them off which was good to see.”
Having taken the first step back, the focus now shifts to Anaheim and trying to drag the series back to Edmonton for a deciding seventh game.
When the Oilers were down 3-1 to Florida in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the rallying cry from McDavid was to drag the Panthers back to Alberta. Now it’s the Ducks who the Oilers want to put on a flight with a win in Game 6.
“It will take a big effort, a really, really big effort,” McDavid said. “We’re still in a tough, tough spot, a really tough spot. We’ve got to find a way to win in a tough building. I thought we were right there in Game 4 and will have another great opportunity in Game 6.”