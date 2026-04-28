3 Things to Watch: Wild at Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference 1st Round

DALLAS -- Mikko Rantanen summed it up for the Dallas Stars as succinctly as anyone could.

"Got home ice now and it's best-of-3," Rantanen said. "This group has been in this situation before, so pretty familiar."

Yeah, like last year. In fact, it's almost exactly the same for the Stars in the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild as it was last year in the same round against the Colorado Avalanche: a 2-2 series, each team splitting their first two home games, with two going into overtime, and Game 5 at American Airlines Center on April 28.

The Stars defeated the Avalanche 6-2 in Game 5 last year and went on to win the series in seven.

"It's important to stay in the moment, focus on some of the things that have happened in this series and how you can get better, what you have to do to win this game tonight," Stars captain Jamie Benn said, "but I think having some experience in situations like this helps."

The Wild are also in the same situation from a year ago when they played the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round: 2-2 going on the road for Game 5.

The difference is they won Game 4 against Dallas on Saturday, 4-3 on Matt Boldy's goal at 19:31 of overtime. They lost Game 4 to Vegas in OT last year, and then the Golden Knights won Game 5 in OT and closed out the series by winning Game 6 in Minnesota.

"It really is about this series," Wild coach John Hynes said. "There's so much to extract after each game, things that you did well, things that you maybe had a little trouble with. I do think experience matters, but the focus is on what's going on, extracting last game and being prepared for those things tonight."

This series has been tight since a 6-1 Wild victory in Game 1. The Stars came back with a 4-2 win in Game 2 and took a 2-1 lead in the series when Wyatt Johnston scored a power-play goal on a net-front deflection in double OT of Game 3.

Boldy got the job done for the Wild with his own net-front deflection to win Game 4.

That gets us to a 2-2 series, and when a best-of-7 series is tied after four games, the Game 5 winner goes on to win 79.4 percent of the time (239-62), including 80.7 percent (150-36) when the home team wins Game 5. It is 77.4 percent (89-26) when the road team wins.