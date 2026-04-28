3 Things to Watch: Wild at Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference 1st Round
Minnesota forwards Zuccarello, Trenin game-time decisions; Robertson on playoff scoring streak of 7 for Dallas
© Glenn James/NHLI
DALLAS -- Mikko Rantanen summed it up for the Dallas Stars as succinctly as anyone could.
"Got home ice now and it's best-of-3," Rantanen said. "This group has been in this situation before, so pretty familiar."
Yeah, like last year. In fact, it's almost exactly the same for the Stars in the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild as it was last year in the same round against the Colorado Avalanche: a 2-2 series, each team splitting their first two home games, with two going into overtime, and Game 5 at American Airlines Center on April 28.
The Stars defeated the Avalanche 6-2 in Game 5 last year and went on to win the series in seven.
"It's important to stay in the moment, focus on some of the things that have happened in this series and how you can get better, what you have to do to win this game tonight," Stars captain Jamie Benn said, "but I think having some experience in situations like this helps."
The Wild are also in the same situation from a year ago when they played the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round: 2-2 going on the road for Game 5.
The difference is they won Game 4 against Dallas on Saturday, 4-3 on Matt Boldy's goal at 19:31 of overtime. They lost Game 4 to Vegas in OT last year, and then the Golden Knights won Game 5 in OT and closed out the series by winning Game 6 in Minnesota.
"It really is about this series," Wild coach John Hynes said. "There's so much to extract after each game, things that you did well, things that you maybe had a little trouble with. I do think experience matters, but the focus is on what's going on, extracting last game and being prepared for those things tonight."
This series has been tight since a 6-1 Wild victory in Game 1. The Stars came back with a 4-2 win in Game 2 and took a 2-1 lead in the series when Wyatt Johnston scored a power-play goal on a net-front deflection in double OT of Game 3.
Boldy got the job done for the Wild with his own net-front deflection to win Game 4.
That gets us to a 2-2 series, and when a best-of-7 series is tied after four games, the Game 5 winner goes on to win 79.4 percent of the time (239-62), including 80.7 percent (150-36) when the home team wins Game 5. It is 77.4 percent (89-26) when the road team wins.
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 5:
1. Red-hot 'Robo'
Stars forward Jason Robertson has goals in all four games, extending his playoff scoring streak to seven games dating to Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Western Conference Final.
He has his four goals on 23 shots, the most of any player in the series. He has two goals on eight shots on the power play.
"The puck is just going in," Robertson said. "I'm getting shots off, that's big. Trying to put myself in position to get shots off and hopefully it goes in."
The Stars need more production from depth players -- fourth-line forward Oskar Back (assist) is the only bottom-six forward with a point in the series -- but that can't come at the expense of Robertson getting his opportunities.
2. Specials on the menu
Boldy's 5-on-5 overtime goal Saturday made this a best-of-3, but it did not delete what is arguably the biggest narrative following the Wild in the series, their glaring difficulties on special teams.
Dallas is sizzling on the power play, going 7-for-15 in the past three games including 2-for-2 in Game 4. Minnesota hasn't had an answer for Robertson, Johnston, Matt Duchene, Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen, who have eight goals and 14 assists with the man-advantage.
On the flip side, the Wild are 1-for-15 with the man-advantage in the past three games. They haven't scored on 10 consecutive power plays, including two in overtime in Game 3 and three in the first period of Game 4.
"I think we've got a really good team, and we've played really well 5-on-5," Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes said. "We've gotten timely stops when we've needed them. Game 3 could have went either way. Game 4 could have went either way. I thought we had our looks in Game 2, so we're playing good hockey and obviously we're going to need the power play."
3. Welcome Mats
Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin are each considered a game-time decision with an upper-body injury, Hynes said, with the consensus Tuesday morning that Zuccarello is likely to play and Trenin is still questionable.
Zuccarello has missed the past three games and Trenin two.
The Wild clearly could use both forwards back for Game 5, but Zuccarello is of the utmost importance considering his chemistry with Kirill Kaprizov, his leadership in the room and on the ice, and what he brings on the power play as a distributor and playmaker.
Minnesota went 2-for-4 in Game 1, when Zuccarello assisted on both of Joel Eriksson Ek's power-play goals. They're 1-for-15 without him.
"He's good for the group and he's good for our team in multiple ways," Hynes said. "So, hopefully he's going to be back for us and have a good night."
Trenin is good for the Wild because of the physicality he brings. He led the NHL in hits during the regular season with 413. He had 13 in Game 1 and three in Game 2 before he left late in the first period after taking a hard open-ice hit from Stars forward Colin Blackwell.
"When you're on the other side you don't want to play against him," Wild forward Marcus Johansson said.
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Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Nick Foligno
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg, Daemon Hunt, Matt Kiersted, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm, Danila Yurov
Injured: Yakov Trenin (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Michael Bunting, Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (face), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
Marcus Foligno and Bogosian each is expected to play after missing practice for maintenance Monday. ... Hintz will not play but has resumed skating, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. The forward has not played in this series after missing the last 20 games of the regular season. ... Lundkvist will not play after the defenseman was cut in the face by a skate blade in Game 4 on Saturday. … Heiskanen is expected to play after taking a maintenance day Monday.