3 Things to Watch: Bruins at Sabres, Game 5 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

BUFFALO -- This is it.

The Eastern Conference First Round Series between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins has

reached the do-or-die point. The Sabres, with a win on Tuesday, can move on to the second round.

The Bruins need a win or their season will end.

But this isn't any do-or-die Game 5.

The Bruins are coming off arguably their worst first period and worst performance of the season on Sunday in Game 4 at home, in a 6-1 loss, and are highly motivated to prove that it was an aberration for a team that has overachieved all year.

"I think we all feel and know how bad we were [on Sunday]," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said Monday. "I think the only goal now is how we're going to respond. That's the big one."

The Sabres, meanwhile, don't want to give an inch. Especially not at home. And they believe they are ready to respond, no matter what the Bruins throw at them.

"We've responded to all the challenges from the start of the year," coach Lindy Ruff said. "After Game 2 (4-2 loss), we responded. I think we know that they're going to bring their best. They're in a situation where again they've got to be desperate. They're going to be all-in on every situation. But I really felt after Game 2, we were kind of in the same situation. We needed to respond, we needed to play better, we did."

The Bruins have played their best hockey at KeyBank Center in this series, a reversal of a regular season in which they were vastly better at home.

They'll need that, right from the drop of the puck on Tuesday. It would help to get out to an early lead, something they've done in three of four games in the series, scoring first in Games 1, 2 and 3.

"Obviously we're not happy with what happened," Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt said. "But at the same time, one game, and we've got to learn from it and flush it and move on. The next one's the biggest one. That's the thing about playoffs is sometimes you get beat down, but you can always come back, and we've got a big game coming up here."