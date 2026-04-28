Golden Knights ‘just didn’t quit’ in gutsy OT win in Game 4 of Western 1st Round

Perhaps the biggest emotion was relief for the Golden Knights after Theodore scored at 19:08 of overtime, giving them a wild, gutsy 5-4 win against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round.

Vegas took a 3-0 lead. Utah pulled ahead 4-3. The Golden Knights tied it 4-4 in the third period to force overtime, then thought they had won it when forward Pavel Dorofeyev appeared to score at 10:22 of OT. But the goal was disallowed, because the back of center Jack Eichel’s skate blade was barely offside, and they had to bounce back again.

“We just didn’t quit,” Theodore said.

And so, the best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 entering Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Utah16, SCRIPPS, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

“We hung in there,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “The guys know where we’re at, very important game to keep the series in a good frame for us. Found a way to win. … That’s something we can lean on as we keep moving into these games.”