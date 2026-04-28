Flyers 'still in a good spot' entering Game 6 against Penguins

While the Penguins have made adjustments to close lanes and preclude the Flyers from getting the kind of rush opportunities they had during the first three games, Tocchet said it's more about players having the will to make the correct plays.

"They've adjusted ... but there's some stuff there we're not doing that we can expose them," he said. "I'm not going to get into that part, but there's a lot of skating and being at and wanting the puck. There's got to be a little bit more want and determination, and you'll get those pucks. I don't think it's an X's and O's (issue), it's a determination on some of these plays to wanting that puck that I think we can get better at."

The Flyers feel the mental side of the game has been more of an issue than the physical side the past two games. Bad line changes, lost wall battles, missed opportunities to clear pucks out of the defensive zone and missed nets in the offensive zone -- self-inflicted wounds -- have been more of an issue than anything the Penguins are doing against them.

"I just felt the last two games, we were a little bit too comfortable," Tocchet said. "We weren't finishing checks like we did. We weren't getting open for the guy. The fundamentals have been a little bit iffy."

With a day to reset, the Flyers can fall back on the fact that they have the series lead and a chance to eliminate the Penguins on home ice.

"I think we still just have a great opportunity ahead of us here tomorrow," Dvorak said. "We're still in a good spot, still up in the series, and have a chance to close out at home here tomorrow. We still got to stay positive. We're in a good spot here. Every game's been pretty close here, so we just got to stick with it and just put our best foot forward tomorrow."