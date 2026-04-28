Mammoth coach Tourigny 'real student of the game'

Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said he and Tourigny have discussed Belichick's "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football." It's not to steal X's and O's from the New England Patriots of the National Football League.

Tourigny said if quarterback Tom Brady played hockey, he would have to play offense, defense and special teams on the same shift.

"That might change his playbook a little bit," Tourigny said. "That's the reality of our sport, where you do a little bit of everything all the time, every time you touch the ice. It's different.

"But there's always leadership stuff you can take from, the way they manage certain situations, or it can be the draft, or it can be communication off the field or off the ice with their athletes and how they create cohesion."

Tourigny said his favorite book is "The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups" by Daniel Coyle, who dives deep into organizations like the U.S. Navy's SEAL Team Six and the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.

He said it's about "how you build a culture and how you make everybody involved in the culture and owning the culture and having a feeling of belonging in the culture."

It's no coincidence that there are glass walls and collaborative spaces in the offices of Utah's palatial practice facility, which opened this season. The flow creates what Tourigny calls "constant collisions," people naturally running into each other, coming together. That comes from the book.

Listen to how Tourigny talked about Game 2, when the Mammoth took a 3-2 lead with exactly six minutes left in the third period, stayed even keeled and won their first playoff game, all in a hostile environment on the road.

"I didn't have to say anything," he said. "The veterans on the bench took charge. They (stood) up. They didn't celebrate like we scored in overtime. They were, 'OK, here. We stay calm. We keep pushing. We keep doing our thing.' And they were saying the right thing, and they were making sure everybody was connected, everybody was in tune. So, OK. Our guys know what to do. There you go. It's done. That's the best coaching."

The word on Tourigny is that he fits the narrative Utah is trying to write.

"I think there's a lot of avid readers in our organization," Armstrong said. "It's always fun to share those books. I won't tell you what it was, but we gave out a book at the beginning of the year to the entire organization that thematically represented the journey that we're taking together."

Was it "The Alchemist: A Modern Classic Fable of Spiritual Healing, Self-Discovery, and the Power of Dreams" by Paulo Coelho, an inspiring work of fiction?

"Maybe," Armstrong said.

Regardless, this is the moral of the story:

"I think always finding ways to reinforce the core messages of our group in different ways all the time is important," Armstrong said. "It becomes the language of your team."