McDavid, Dickinson game-time decisions for Oilers in Game 5 of West 1st Round

Edmonton captain has been dealing with ankle injury; forward had assist in OT loss to Ducks on Sunday

MCD update

© Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Connor McDavid and Jason Dickinson will each be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, TNT, truTV, Victory+, HBO MAX).

Neither forward participated in the morning skate. The Oilers trail the best-of-7 series 3-1 and are facing elimination.

McDavid, their captain, sustained an ankle injury in Game 2 that has appeared to limit his mobility. He led the NHL this season with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) in 82 games.

On Tuesday, he was named one of three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in the League as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association. He could join Wayne Gretzky as the only player to win it five times.

McDavid has four points (one goal, three assists) in the first four games of the series. He was injured at 3:57 of the second period in Game 2 when he got tied up with teammate Mattias Ekholm and Ducks forward Ian Moore at the Edmonton blue line. He left to be evaluated but returned later in the period.  

“Anytime you’re missing somebody, you need somebody stepping up,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We talked about it when we were missing Leon (Draisaitl) at the end of the season, we were missing an incredible player, one of the best in the NHL. We’re not the same team without him and everyone needed to step up, and I thought for the most part everyone did.

“Not one guy is going to replace him, and we have some guys that are banged up and they’re continuing to play and doing the best that they can do. But ultimately, everybody’s got to step it up a little bit. Playoffs is a tough time to play -- it’s tight checking, there’s not much room and we’re playing a good team with Anaheim and right now we need those guys that are healthy being able to pick up the slack for the guys that can’t play like they want to.” 

Dickinson returned for a 4-3 overtime loss and had an assist in Game 4 on Sunday after missing the previous two because of a lower-body injury. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 regular-season games with Edmonton after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6.

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report

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