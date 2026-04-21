3 Things to Watch: Kings at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western Conference 1st Round

Here are three things to watch in Game 2:

1. Forsberg holding steady

Anton Forsberg made 30 saves in his first Stanley Cup Playoff start. The Kings aren't disclosing lineup information, but the 33-year-old could start again in Game 2.

Forsberg played under Kings interim coach D.J. Smith when the latter guided the Ottawa Senators from 2020-24.

"He made timely saves when we needed them," defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. "He kept us in the game, he kept it at 2-1, they had a couple of chances late there in the third where it could've opened it up a bit. He's been giving us a chance to win every game and that's all you can ask for."

2. Let's get (more) physical

The Kings and Avalanche combined for 84 hits in the opener, 49 from Los Angeles.

Colorado is ready for more.

"I knew it was going to be clogged up a bit," forward Brock Nelson said. "Bigger set of defensemen for them. It's going to be physical, hard down low in front of the net and we're trying to be the same for them. The playoffs are always like that. Intensity ramps up, physicality ramps up, but I think that's offset a little bit with the adrenaline, energy and excitement and all of that, and everyone just loves to play this time of year."

3. Keeping special teams special

The Kings were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in Game 1, holding down an Avalanche power play that ranked 27th in the NHL (17.0 percent) but tied for 16th (20.0 percent) from March 7 to the end of the regular season.

"I think we have to win the penalty battle," Dumoulin said. "That's important, especially early on in games. We can't let them feel the puck, have easy offense, get their touches. They're a team that can all of a sudden create something out of nothing. I think we always have to be aware, every shift, just take it shift by shift, but I think if we can have more power plays than penalty kills, that'll benefit us."