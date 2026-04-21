3 Things to Watch: Kings at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western Conference 1st Round

Forsberg could start for Los Angeles after making 30 saves in opener; Colorado ready for more physicality

MacKinnon_Byfield

© Michael Martin/NHLI

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

(2WC) Los Angeles Kings at (1C) Colorado Avalanche

Western Conference First Round, Game 2

Colorado leads best-of-7 series 1-0

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, ESPN, ALT, SN360, TVAS

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche are expecting more of the same when they'll attempt to extend their series lead against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

The Avalanche defeated the Kings 2-1 in Game 1 on Sunday with goals by Artturi Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor. Artemi Panarin scored at 17:38 of the third for the Kings.

"I think both teams played hard last game," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought that it was a hard-fought game, tight-checking game. There was desperation on both sides of it, and I think you can expect it to continue to get ramped up as the series goes on."

The Avalanche are 22-13 (.629) when leading a best-of-7 series 1-0, including 17-7 (.708) when starting at home. The Kings are 8-18 (.308) when trailing 1-0, including 6-16 (.273) when starting on the road. 

"We got off to a good start and proved that we belonged with them," Kings forward Alex Laferriere said. "I think if we do that again tonight, it's going to put a little seed of doubt in their minds and we're not going to push over so easily. It's just about playing hard, playing physical, getting on their (defense) a little more and then getting to the front of the net as well."

LAK@COL, Gm 1: Forsberg keeps it scoreless with back-to-back saves

Here are three things to watch in Game 2:

1. Forsberg holding steady

Anton Forsberg made 30 saves in his first Stanley Cup Playoff start. The Kings aren't disclosing lineup information, but the 33-year-old could start again in Game 2. 

Forsberg played under Kings interim coach D.J. Smith when the latter guided the Ottawa Senators from 2020-24.

"He made timely saves when we needed them," defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. "He kept us in the game, he kept it at 2-1, they had a couple of chances late there in the third where it could've opened it up a bit. He's been giving us a chance to win every game and that's all you can ask for."

2. Let's get (more) physical

The Kings and Avalanche combined for 84 hits in the opener, 49 from Los Angeles.

Colorado is ready for more.

"I knew it was going to be clogged up a bit," forward Brock Nelson said. "Bigger set of defensemen for them. It's going to be physical, hard down low in front of the net and we're trying to be the same for them. The playoffs are always like that. Intensity ramps up, physicality ramps up, but I think that's offset a little bit with the adrenaline, energy and excitement and all of that, and everyone just loves to play this time of year."

3. Keeping special teams special

The Kings were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in Game 1, holding down an Avalanche power play that ranked 27th in the NHL (17.0 percent) but tied for 16th (20.0 percent) from March 7 to the end of the regular season.

"I think we have to win the penalty battle," Dumoulin said. "That's important, especially early on in games. We can't let them feel the puck, have easy offense, get their touches. They're a team that can all of a sudden create something out of nothing. I think we always have to be aware, every shift, just take it shift by shift, but I think if we can have more power plays than penalty kills, that'll benefit us."

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Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Mathieu Joseph -- Samuel Helenius -- Jeff Malott

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Parker Kelly-- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy

Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Logan O'Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ross Colton, Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: None

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same lineup it used in Game 1. ... Forwards Turcotte and Kuzmenko each is expected to miss his second straight game. Turcotte last played April 1, Kuzmenko on Feb. 25.

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