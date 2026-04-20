Kings know they need to generate more offense in Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Colorado averaged a League-leading 3.63 goals per game.

“We had a few chances, didn't finish,” Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “Maybe be a little bit harder in the (offensive) zone. I mean, we’re comfortable in the low-scoring games.

“I don't think we can outscore them, so we're going to have to keep it like that. Maybe get the power play going. They had a couple good looks; one of those goes in, or another one goes in, (it’s a) different game too. We're comfortable in the low-scoring games. We’ve got to try and keep it tight, try and give them least amount as possible.”

The Avalanche expect a pushback in Game 2.

“It’s definitely part of their makeup/identity, being a hard forechecking team, so we can expect that,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Monday. “As we saw last night, a lot of their (offensive)-zone play is throwing pucks to the net and crashing the net with a couple of guys, and we did a nice job keeping that puck off our net in a lot of ways.

“I think we had 18 blocks yesterday and made them miss quite a bit by getting out in the shooting lanes, so that helped our net-front play. When they did get it in there, they got a couple of really good chances. Some of the things we did yesterday we just need to continue to improve upon as this series goes on.”

Despite the lack of quality scoring chances in Game 1, the Kings were right there at the end. They’re aware this series wasn’t going to be easy, but they know they can do more.

But the jump has to be there from the start Tuesday.

“I thought we played good defensively,” Los Angeles forward Scott Laughton said. “(Forsberg) was really good in net. We missed a couple of opportunities, but I thought we played a good game overall.

“We can do more offensively, challenging their (defensemen), making it hard on their goalie to make saves. You don’t get the result so it’s disappointing for sure, but (there are) a lot of things to build on here. Long series, so we have to keep going, make it a little harder on their defense and just continue to roll.”