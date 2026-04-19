Wedgewood stops 24, Avalanche hold off Kings in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

“Obviously, a long career to get to this point," Wedgewood said. “Proud to get the start. A little anxious to get going, but (at) 1 p.m., you don’t really have much to think about. Just get up, prep and go. Once I got a few shots on, settled down, crowd was into it. First TV timeout, I was talking to (Mackenzie Blackwood). Just kind of felt the heart rate was a little high, but once we got going, it felt like a normal hockey game.”

Game 2 is at Ball Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, ESPN, ALT, SN360, TVAS).

Artturi Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for the Avalanche, who won the Presidents’ Trophy and are top seed in the West.

“I'm really happy with the way we played,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I think that's the kind of game you can expect playing the Kings. It's a tight-checking team. What’d they play, 50-something one-goal games and low-scoring games? I'm comfortable with that. I think our team's comfortable with that.

“It's going to be hard to create offense. We had three goals tonight. One was disallowed, and I liked what we did on the defensive side of things to sort of minimize the quality of scoring chances, the quantity of scoring chances. Managed the puck well. Our guys played the right way and got the job done tonight, and now we got to go do it again.”