Wedgewood rises to occasion for Avalanche in Game 1 win against Kings

DENVER -- Scott Wedgewood waited a few minutes to field his first question in the postgame press conference. Fitting, since the longtime backup goalie waited 10 NHL seasons before getting his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“Obviously, a long career to get to this point. Proud to get the start, a little anxious to get going but 1 p.m. (start) you don’t really have much to think about. Just get up, prep and go,” the 33-year-old goalie said after stopping 24 of 25 shots for the Colorado Avalanche in their 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Sunday.
“Once I got a few shots on, settled down, the crowd was into it. First TV timeout I was talking to (Mackenzie Blackwood). Just kind of felt the heart rate was a little high but once we got going, it felt like a normal hockey game.”