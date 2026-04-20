Wedgewood rises to occasion for Avalanche in Game 1 win against Kings

Unlike his goaltending counterpart, Los Angeles’ Anton Forsberg, who was making his first NHL postseason appearance of any kind on Sunday, Wedgewood did have some playoff experience entering this one. He played in four postseason games in his career, including three with the Dallas Stars in 2022-23 and one with the Avalanche last season (18:30 in relief of Blackwood in Colorado’s 6-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of the first round).

Wedgewood said it was easier prepping for his first start than coming in relief, “because you can’t do anything about it.”

“The few I’ve gone in, the game’s kind of gotten out of hand. You have to go in there and try to weather it. You feel that build-up, there’s three, there’s four (goals), maybe one more I’m going and you’re anxiously waiting for the coach to call down,” he said.

“For this one, it’s game-day prep and you have a full morning of what you want to do, full warmup, everything kind of stays relatively the same. Then just getting out there when the puck drops, you’re in there with the guys from the get-go. Just rely on the confidence of what I’ve been building and go out there and giving everything I have, regardless of what happens. Just seems to be working right now with the game-day plan I’ve built.”

Wedgewood waited a long time for his moment in the playoff spotlight. He rose to the occasion, just as the Avalanche figured he would.

“He's been great all year,” Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen said. “I mean, both of our goalies have been. It doesn't matter who's in net for us, we know we can trust them when it counts, and ‘Wedgie' was unbelievable today, for sure.”