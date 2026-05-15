Golden Knights sanctioned by NHL, lose 2nd-round pick in Draft

Vegas penalized for violating media regulations, Tortorella fined $100,000

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of flagrant violations of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations following Game 6 of their Second Round series against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, May 14, the Vegas Golden Knights will forfeit a second-round pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

In addition, Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella has been fined $100,000.

The imposition of these penalties comes after previous warnings were issued to the Club regarding their compliance with the Media Regulations and other associated policies.

Vegas has been offered the opportunity to appeal these penalties to the Commissioner’s Office. That appeal would be held in person next week in New York.

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