NHL announces start times for Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round games on April 28

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28, in Buffalo. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet (SNE, SNO, SNP) and TVA Sports.

The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28, in Dallas. The game will be televised on ESPN2 in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN360 and TVAS2.

The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28, in Edmonton. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.